Kevin O’Leary: 'Only a Moron' Would Behave Like Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert built a brand on letting his Trump Derangement Syndrome drive his comedy. It finally caught up with him, and CBS is cancelling his show.

Of course, leftists blame everything they don’t like on Donald Trump. When the president celebrated CBS’s decision, Colbert took to the airwaves on Monday to get ugly.

“Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism: ‘Go f*** yourself,’” Colbert said with particular nastiness.

I would argue that profanity doesn’t take talent. If Colbert had the level of talent and sophistication that he claims he possesses, he would’ve been able to come up with something witty. Instead, he revealed himself to be a nasty hack with nothing better to say than an F-bomb.

I don’t know if it’s a set-in-stone rule, but here at PJ Media, it’s editorial policy to avoid calling people names. So I’ll let investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary do it for me.

O’Leary appeared on a panel on CNN’s “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” on Tuesday, and he broke down how incredibly unwise it was of Colbert to tell the president to eff himself. He also suggested that the move could lead to Colbert’s exit before May of next year.

“Here's the problem for Colbert,” O’Leary said. “His contract is a payout contract through a transaction where there's a change of control. Only a moron would tell the president to F off before he gets his check. Okay? So, what's gonna happen now, in my opinion, is tomorrow, CBS, his boss, will fire him.”

Did you catch that word? O’Leary called Colbert a moron. He said it, so I don’t have to.

O’Leary said that what’s worse is that Colbert insulted CBS. He declared, “If I were them, I'd whack this guy.”

“How, how could it purely be a financial decision if ‘The Late Show’ is number one in ratings?” Colbert asked. Spoiler alert: it’s not.

“Over the weekend, somebody at CBS followed up their gracious press release with a gracious anonymous leak saying, ‘They pulled the plug on our show because of losses pegged between $40 million and $50 million a year,’” he continued. “$40 million's a big number. I could see us losing $24 million, but where would Paramount have possibly spent the other $16 million? Oh, yeah.” That last part was a reference to Paramount’s settlement with Trump over an interview with Kamala Harris that Trump claimed “60 Minutes” heavily edited to make Harris sound more polished than she was.

O’Leary responded to that clip with unvarnished candor: “That's not very funny. That's the problem with him; he's not funny. And by the way, if the CBS bosses don't wanna whack him, I'll do it for them. I'd fire that guy in four seconds if I were running the show there. Gone.”

To be fair, I can’t imagine how frustrating it is to lose your job like Colbert has. But to handle it as gracelessly — TDS or not — as he is reveals something unflattering about his character. It’s not a good look.

Watch the whole clip below:

This wasn’t politics, it was performance.



Colbert’s show lost $46 million. You don’t insult your boss before cashing your check. If I ran CBS, I’d fire him in four seconds. Let him sue. If you're not funny and you're bleeding money, you're gone pic.twitter.com/Yi9PX8SN5Z — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) July 23, 2025

Stephen Colbert built a career on smug, anti-Trump screeds — and now that act is getting canceled. Literally.

