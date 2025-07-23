Netflix Is Dropping Harry and Meghan, but They're Not Going Away Anytime Soon

Sarah Anderson | 1:17 PM on July 23, 2025
Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP

It's been a while since I've dropped a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle article on y'all, but when I heard today that they're parting ways with Netflix, I figured it was time for an update. I'll start with my usual disclaimer that I already know several of you are going to say "who cares?" in the comments section... but these articles usually end up being pretty popular, so... someone does. Just sit this one out if you truly don't want to.  

Advertisement

Back in 2020, the American Duchess of Nothing and her dimwitted husband signed a $100 million contract with Netflix. Several sources say it's been their primary source of income since they left  the United Kingdom to play their grift game in the United States the British Royal Family to try to make it on their own. The contract expires in September, and word on the street is that Netflix has opted not to renew it. 

Sources say it's not a case of hard feelings; the Markles of Sussex and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos are still big buddies who often do lunch. It's just a natural ending for a relationship that has run its course. Having watched at least two of the four programs Megs and Harry created for Netflix myself, I'm guessing it was also a strategic business decision. No way this content is worth $100 million. 

First, there was the docuseries "Harry & Meghan," in which the doltish duo complain about how their castle in the U.K. was too small and Meghan mocks Harry's family relentlessly right in front of his face. To date, it's the most-watched documentary on Netflix, but I'm guessing there was a lot of hate-watching going on. I know that's why many of my friends and I tuned in.

Advertisement

Then there was Meghan's "lifestyle show" that debuted earlier this year, "With Love, Meghan," a show on which she taught us how to put pretzels in little bags, how to cook while wearing an outfit that cost more than I made last month, and how to address her using her royal credentials and not her boring old regular American name.  

Again, I only watched "With Love, Meghan" so I could gossip about it with friends and write an article about it. While I'll admit it had some nice moments, it was, as people have said, "tone-deaf" and "basic." I'll add narcissistic, but that's on brand with our dear American Duchess of Nothing. 

Recommended: The Truth About Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show

Numbers-wise, the show didn't really live up to expectations.  While it wasn't awful — again, I suspect a lot of people hate-watched after various media outlets picked it apart — it wasn't the blockbuster event Netflix had hoped. According to Netflix's semi-annual report, it was number 383 out of 7,500. Not bad, but not worthy of that kind of money. Reruns of Meghan's old show "Suits" actually performed better

The other two shows were duds. One was a documentary called "Polo," about, well, polo, executive produced by the pair, and another documentary, "Heart of Invictus," produced by Harry, which I hadn't even really heard of. For what it's worth, "Polo" only garnered about 500,000 viewers and came in at 3,436 on Netflix's list.   

Advertisement

Anyway, if you think the end of this Netflix contract means Harry and Meghan will finally ride off into the sunset and finally seek that privacy they wanted so badly, I've got bad news for you. First of all, we still have Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan" coming out this fall. I can't wait. What's she going to do next, show us how to put candy in a dish for guests? Have people call her Duchess?  

A source also told Page Six that these two have more TV projects coming, and they'll sign a first-look deal with Netflix, meaning that the streaming platform gets first dibs on any of them. And Meghan apparently has some kind of new podcast that she's putting on hold for now so she can focus on her brand, As Ever, which, as best I can tell, now sells wine, champagne, and... jam.  

These two need attention like us non-royal folks need real jobs to fund our lives, so I have no doubt they'll be back on a screen near you one day, assuming some platform or network is dumb enough to pay them. 

Personally, if I must be subjected to these two, I vote for a reality show, something trainwreckesque like our very own modern "Being Bobby Brown." I think "Being Prince Harry" has a nice ring to it. We'll see him loaf around the house all day bemoaning American and British values, while Meghan manipulates the man-child by cosplaying his mother, the late Princess Dianna, and keeping a firm grasp on his cojones. Each day, he cries about what a victim he is in all of this and how his family is the worst group of people ever to walk the planet, and then, by night, he calls King Charles and Prince William and begs them to love him.  

Advertisement

Enjoying our content? Right now, you can gain access to even more exclusive insights and stories, as well as other cool perks by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Click this link and use the code word FIGHT to sign up and get 60% off today. 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

CULTURE

Recommended

Report: Obama Knew Russia Wanted Hillary to Win—and the Reason Why Is HUGE Matt Margolis
Don’t Ask Who Killed Late-Night TV When After All It Was You and Me Stephen Green
Barack Obama Is in Trouble After Russiagate Receipts Drop Matt Margolis
Democrats Face Crushing Public Backlash for Being ‘Too Radical' Matt Margolis
Mega-Props to Colbert and His Fans for Proving That CBS Made a Brilliant Decision Stephen Kruiser
Kevin O’Leary: 'Only a Moron' Would Behave Like Stephen Colbert Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

FBI Releases 230,000 Pages of Documents on the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
Can Trump Try Obama for Treason?
James Carville Slams Democrats' 'Cracked-Out Clown Car'
Advertisement