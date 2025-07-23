Netflix Is Dropping Harry and Meghan, but They're Not Going Away Anytime Soon

It's been a while since I've dropped a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle article on y'all, but when I heard today that they're parting ways with Netflix, I figured it was time for an update. I'll start with my usual disclaimer that I already know several of you are going to say "who cares?" in the comments section... but these articles usually end up being pretty popular, so... someone does. Just sit this one out if you truly don't want to.

Back in 2020, the American Duchess of Nothing and her dimwitted husband signed a $100 million contract with Netflix. Several sources say it's been their primary source of income since they left the United Kingdom to play their grift game in the United States the British Royal Family to try to make it on their own. The contract expires in September, and word on the street is that Netflix has opted not to renew it.

Sources say it's not a case of hard feelings; the Markles of Sussex and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos are still big buddies who often do lunch. It's just a natural ending for a relationship that has run its course. Having watched at least two of the four programs Megs and Harry created for Netflix myself, I'm guessing it was also a strategic business decision. No way this content is worth $100 million.

First, there was the docuseries "Harry & Meghan," in which the doltish duo complain about how their castle in the U.K. was too small and Meghan mocks Harry's family relentlessly right in front of his face. To date, it's the most-watched documentary on Netflix, but I'm guessing there was a lot of hate-watching going on. I know that's why many of my friends and I tuned in.

There’s NO way that #MeghanMarkle thought curtseying to the Queen was a joke. She spent time in the UK & holds a degree in International Relations. Idk if she thought she was being relatable? Fail. #HarryAndMeghan #MeghanIsTheProblem

🎥: @MeghansMole pic.twitter.com/PkCG7IAGxv — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) June 12, 2025

Then there was Meghan's "lifestyle show" that debuted earlier this year, "With Love, Meghan," a show on which she taught us how to put pretzels in little bags, how to cook while wearing an outfit that cost more than I made last month, and how to address her using her royal credentials and not her boring old regular American name.

“It’s so funny you keep saying ‘Meghan Markle.’ You know, I’m Sussex now.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eqsQU5SFS5 — Comments Section (@AsterUnfiltered) July 19, 2025

Again, I only watched "With Love, Meghan" so I could gossip about it with friends and write an article about it. While I'll admit it had some nice moments, it was, as people have said, "tone-deaf" and "basic." I'll add narcissistic, but that's on brand with our dear American Duchess of Nothing.

Numbers-wise, the show didn't really live up to expectations. While it wasn't awful — again, I suspect a lot of people hate-watched after various media outlets picked it apart — it wasn't the blockbuster event Netflix had hoped. According to Netflix's semi-annual report, it was number 383 out of 7,500. Not bad, but not worthy of that kind of money. Reruns of Meghan's old show "Suits" actually performed better.

The other two shows were duds. One was a documentary called "Polo," about, well, polo, executive produced by the pair, and another documentary, "Heart of Invictus," produced by Harry, which I hadn't even really heard of. For what it's worth, "Polo" only garnered about 500,000 viewers and came in at 3,436 on Netflix's list.

Anyway, if you think the end of this Netflix contract means Harry and Meghan will finally ride off into the sunset and finally seek that privacy they wanted so badly, I've got bad news for you. First of all, we still have Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan" coming out this fall. I can't wait. What's she going to do next, show us how to put candy in a dish for guests? Have people call her Duchess?

A source also told Page Six that these two have more TV projects coming, and they'll sign a first-look deal with Netflix, meaning that the streaming platform gets first dibs on any of them. And Meghan apparently has some kind of new podcast that she's putting on hold for now so she can focus on her brand, As Ever, which, as best I can tell, now sells wine, champagne, and... jam.

These two need attention like us non-royal folks need real jobs to fund our lives, so I have no doubt they'll be back on a screen near you one day, assuming some platform or network is dumb enough to pay them.

Personally, if I must be subjected to these two, I vote for a reality show, something trainwreckesque like our very own modern "Being Bobby Brown." I think "Being Prince Harry" has a nice ring to it. We'll see him loaf around the house all day bemoaning American and British values, while Meghan manipulates the man-child by cosplaying his mother, the late Princess Dianna, and keeping a firm grasp on his cojones. Each day, he cries about what a victim he is in all of this and how his family is the worst group of people ever to walk the planet, and then, by night, he calls King Charles and Prince William and begs them to love him.

