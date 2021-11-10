House Legislators Introduce Bill to Block Biden Plan to Pay Illegal Immigrants Up to $450K

On Tuesday, 146 GOP lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the Illegal Immigrant Payoff Prohibition Act of 2021, to prevent the U.S. attorney general from making settlement payments to individuals and families who entered the United States illegally. The bill comes in response to reports that the Biden Administration “is planning to pay illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the border up to $450,000 each, possibly a million dollars per family.”

While Biden emphatically denied the payment reports, his deputy press secretary later contradicted him by confirming to Fox News that “the President is perfectly comfortable with the Department of Justice settling with the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the U.S. government.” Meanwhile, the GOP is taking no chances.

Congressman Tom McClintock (CA-04), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, introduced the bill. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (OH-04) are the principal co-sponsors.

“Who says crime doesn’t pay? Under Biden it apparently pays very well indeed,” remarked Rep. McClintock upon introducing the bill. “Law-abiding, hardworking Americans have seen their purchasing power decimated by Biden’s economic policies while he has surrendered our southern border. Paying illegal immigrants $450,000 apiece as an apology for Trump’s decision to enforce our immigration law adds insult to injury. Congress has the power of the purse, and that’s why we must act today to stop this outrageous plan in its tracks.”

“With all the challenges Americans are facing every day — including an unprecedented border crisis — providing $450,000 per person settlement payments to illegal immigrants is pure insanity,” said Rep. McCarthy. “This is not only an insult to the American people but also will worsen the border crisis and lead to a business boom for drug cartels and human traffickers, who are already exploiting Democrats’ disastrous border policies.”

“Democrats lock down the economy, pay people not to work, raise your taxes, and now want to give illegal immigrants $450,000 checks paid for by American taxpayers,” said Rep. Jordan. “Our bill would make sure the Attorney General can’t unilaterally make that happen.”

Clearly, the failure of the Biden Administration to secure the U.S. southern border has many negative implications for Americans across the country. Rep. Mike Garcia (CA-25) has said that “transnational criminal organizations” are taking over the High Desert area with massive illegal marijuana grow operations in the Antelope Valley. “These illegal grow operations are worked by 95% illegal immigrants and run by international criminal organizations,” said Garcia. “We cannot keep pushing policies that put America last. It is my hope that this legislation will put an end to this payment proposal.”

