Report: Joe Biden's Insane Plan to PAY $1 Billion to Illegal Aliens Separated by Trump's Border Policy

It isn’t bad enough that Joe Biden opened the U.S. southern border to all manner of criminals, cartels, coyotes, terrorists, and garden variety illegal aliens; now he’s devising an insane plan to pay a small fortune to the would-be border crashers kept out of the country by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

This is no Babylon Bee spoof; this is ripped from the pages of the Wall Street Journal.

Though it’s tempting to shake your head in disbelief, read on. Oh, and make sure you shut your slack jaw because things are about to get worse and we don’t want any dribbling.

The Biden Administration is “in talks” with the lawfare crowd at the ACLU to pay illegal aliens about a half a million dollars apiece — $450,000 or $1 million per family — on “behalf of parents and children who say the [U.S.] government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma” during family separation.

That’s right, parents who paid human traffickers $5,000 or more to pile kids in hot boxcars with a bottle of water or led them through the Arizona desert in August over hundreds of miles were understandably traumatized, and for some reason, it’s the U.S.’s fault. When people say that children are in the country “through no fault of their own,” remember who paid the coyote: Mom and Dad.

But instead of telling illegal aliens that they wouldn’t have had any “psychological trauma” if they hadn’t embarked on a journey to break our immigration laws, the Biden Administration is discussing a settlement fund the likes of which we haven’t seen since the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund according to the Journal.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents families in one of the lawsuits, has identified about 5,500 children separated at the border over the course of the Trump administration, citing figures provided to it by the government. The number of families eligible under the potential settlement is expected to be smaller, the people said, as government officials aren’t sure how many will come forward. Around 940 claims have so far been filed by the families, the people said. The total potential payout could be $1 billion or more.

The ACLU apparently thinks that the U.S. — and especially former President Trump — has no business enforcing the country’s immigration laws.

The Trump administration in May 2018 implemented a zero-tolerance approach, in which agents apprehended everyone crossing the border illegally, including those seeking asylum. That practice meant that children accompanying those adults were separated from their parents and put on a separate administrative track. […] President Trump ended the policy through an executive order on June 20, 2018, following bipartisan blowback and global condemnation.

The Trump Administration was spectacularly successful in general at slowing the number and rate of people crashing the border. As Trump often said, “We have no country if we have no border.” But even the Trump Administration was forced to settle with at least one family over his family separation policies and ended the practice soon thereafter.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told the Journal that “the Biden administration’s promises of citizenship and entitlement programs have already caused the worst border crisis in history—a huge cash reward will make it even worse.”

Even the former head of the civil rights division at the Obama Administration Department of Justice, Margo Schlanger, used Washington-speak to say “come on, man,” saying, “damage class actions in this kind of case are pretty rare, it’s hard to think of a recent comparison.”

I wonder why.

You’d think an administrator who loved America and took his oath of office seriously would tell the “public interest activists” of the ACLU to go pound sand and “we’ll see you in court.”

But Joe Biden’s not that guy.