The Morning Briefing: Who Had 'Dr. Seuss Is Racist' On Their Cancel Bingo Cards?

Joe Biden Hates Dr. Seuss

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing fans. Many thanks to Stephen Green and Bryan Preston for their guest editing whilst I was merrily rolling along through my four day birthday celebration with family and friends. I ate a lot of good food, drank a lot of good booze, and read a really good book. It was an absolutely brilliant staycation but I’m glad to be back here.

As you can see, we’re playing around with some formatting changes. I wanted to shake things up a bit and may soon start introducing some new regular or semi-regular sections. It was either this or rearrange my living room.

One of the things I didn’t do while I was away was go anywhere near the news. As I began tiptoeing around online again I was not surprised to find that the world had gotten even more insane during my brief hiatus. I was also rather dismayed to find that President Asterisk McDrools is still in the White House. A guy can hope.

I fully emerged from my news cocoon on “Read Across America Day” only to find that the Wokes had come after Dr. Seuss. Matt has a post about Joe Biden not being a fan:

National Reading Month began on Monday, and Tuesday is “Read Across America Day,” which is celebrated on the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, known to millions of children over many decades as Dr. Seuss. Unlike past years, Dr. Seuss’s legacy won’t be celebrated so much in 2021. While Joe Biden’s predecessors have all acknowledged Dr. Seuss in their presidential proclamations for Read Across America Day, the current president refused to mention his name.

The problem, apparently, is that some of the Seuss books are RAAAAAAAACIST. So racist, in fact, that the company is helping to cancel itself:

Dr. Seuss Enterprises ceasing publication of six books over racist imagery https://t.co/yorIAwa0uz pic.twitter.com/f7354dpJ3q — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2021

Tyler has more on that:

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press on the anniversary of the author’s birthday. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.” Yes, seriously. Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that it would pull six of the iconic children’s author’s books on the author’s birthday. The titles affected — And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzler — still appear on Amazon, but the bookseller lists them as “out of print.”

Most forms of entertainment are reflective of the time they were created and there’s a lot of older stuff out there that the woke scolds find problematic because none of them understand context. Disney Plus has been putting warnings on classic movies and cartoons like Dumbo because somebody might have a feeling hurt while watching it. Heck, pretty much everything that was written or filmed before 1965 is probably suspect now. I’m reading a classic sci-fi anthology that’s mostly stuff from first half of the 20th century and it’s a minefield of words that would be deemed culturally inappropriate now. Does that mean these old stories by luminaries in the genre have no value anymore?

The warnings were an ominous start. Now the scolds are just trying to erase anything they deem troublesome. This slope is just starting to get slippery and it’s only going to get worse.

PJ Media

Gavin Newsom should be locked up. ‘We Just Keep Getting Cancelled’ – High School Athletes Sue California’s Governor for the Right to Play Indoor Sports

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #157: Hillary Finally Finds a Victim of Sexual Harassment Who Deserves Answers

Conspiracy Theorist Neera Tanden Withdraws Nomination After Deleting Controversial Tweets

CAUGHT COLLUDING: Leaked Video Reveals Family Court Guardians Conspiring to Dox Journalist for Exposing Them

I think his dad was a mailman. Matt Yglesias Suggests That Dems Back Kasich for Senate. It Did Not Go Well. At All.

Treacher: Stephen Colbert Finally Turns Against Andrew Cuomo

‘The Eyes of Texas’ Meets Cancel Culture and Donors are Fuming

Religious Freedom Wins Again at Supreme Court; But for How Long?

He should be embarrassed that he’s John Brennan. This Just in: John Brennan Is ‘Embarrassed’ to Be White

Desecrated and Defecated on: Churches in Europe Under Islam

Voting Rights Are Enhanced — Not Destroyed — By Laws That Make Elections More Secure

Burn it all down. LA Teachers Union Cries ‘Structural Racism’ Over School Reopening Plan

Townhall Mothership

Michigan Completes Comprehensive Post-election Audit. Here’s What Was Discovered.

After White House Withdraws Tanden’s Nomination, Ben Sasse Issues a Warning to GOP Senators

Let’s Talk About How Mitt Romney Was Knocked Unconscious

Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Texas to Reopen 100 Percent and Gets Rid of Mask Mandate

The crazy perv uncle is a national tragedy. Foreign News Shows Are Now Raising Questions About Joe Biden’s Cognitive Issues

Kira: Trump Officially Endorses Tim Scott For 2022 Senate

Ron DeSantis Pulls No Punches, Rips Joe Biden Apart Over ‘Pathetic Leadership’ on School Reopenings (Watch)

FBI Director Wray Is Asked About Brian Sicknick’s Cause of Death, His Response Is Just Not Acceptable

Breaking: NRA, NSSF Warn Dems Could Move On Gun Control In Days

Anti-Gun Activists Salivating Over NJ’s Investigation Of Smith & Wesson

Universal Background Checks Won’t Prevent Illegal Gun Sales

In a sane world…Frankened: Will This Photo Bury Cuomo?

CBS: Get Ready For A Historic Post-Pandemic Baby … Bust?

Will Joe Biden Free This Former Marine From Maduro’s Dungeons?

Never-Trump Republican Announces Congressional Bid In Texas, Will Katrina Pierson Be Among The Competition?

China To Flood The World With Inferior Vaccines

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says those Portland protesters who were arrested were just ‘people wanting good things to happen’

Racist infants are the WORST. Department of Education distributes toolkit for dealing with racism in children from three months and up

One of the titles on this year’s NEA recommended books list is a MUST READ for President Biden

Let them FIGHT! Ayanna Pressley goes after Manchin all but threatening him with ‘whatever it takes’ to pass a ‘livable wage’

VIP

It’s Difficult to Wrap Your Head Around Just How Insane the ‘Equality Act’ Really Is

GOLD The Absence of Andrew

Around the Interwebz

Microsoft accuses China over email cyber-attacks

Cinemark Won’t Be Playing Disney’s ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’: Here’s Why

Rep. Rice demands Cuomo resign after 3rd woman accuses him of misconduct

I’ve often wondered. So is Joe Biden a Nazi, too?

How and When to Plant a Spring Garden

Is Democracy About to Die in Darkness?

Vincent van Gogh’s Rarely Seen Scène de rue à Montmartre to Be Put on Public Display for First Time Ever

Cuomo Tries To Divert Attention From Sex Scandal By Reminding Everyone Of Nursing Home Scandal https://t.co/mGBgIuQsGj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 3, 2021

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing." His columns appear twice a week.