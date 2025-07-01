BREAKING: Women’s Sports Just Scored a Massive Win Against the Trans Agenda

The Department of Education just delivered a major dose of accountability: The University of Pennsylvania has agreed to resolve Title IX violations tied to its decision to let Will “Lia” Thomas—a biological male—compete on the women’s swim team during the 2021-22 season. It’s the latest fallout from a controversy that never should have happened in the first place. UPenn’s reckless embrace of gender ideology came at the direct expense of female athletes, who were sidelined, stripped of titles, and told to stay silent in the name of “inclusion.” Now, they’re finally getting some justice.

But it doesn’t stop there. The university will also restore the records and titles that were effectively stolen from female athletes and issue personal apologies to each woman impacted by the farce they were made to endure.

"I am deeply grateful to the Trump administration for standing firm in protecting women and girls and restoring our rightful accolades," Paula Scanlan, one of Thomas’s former teammates, told OutKick. "It is because of their strong leadership that my alma mater now knows it has no choice but to begin the process of reforming its policies to uphold women’s rights. Today marks a momentous step toward repairing the past mistreatment of female athletes and forging a future where sex discrimination no longer limits girls’ potential."

This is a long-overdue win for common sense and fairness in women’s sports—and a brutal indictment of the woke insanity that allowed it to happen in the first place. It never should have taken federal intervention to make this right, but credit where it’s due: The Biden-era weaponization of Title IX is finally getting checked under Trump’s administration.

Let’s hope this sets the precedent. No more erasing women. No more ideological experiments on college athletes. Biology isn’t bigotry, and the women who earned those records deserve every last bit of recognition they were denied.

This isn’t just a symbolic gesture. The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights ruled that UPenn’s decision to let Thomas compete wasn’t just unfair—it was illegal. The university, which raked in about a billion dollars in federal funds last year, was staring down the barrel of serious financial consequences if it didn’t comply. Unlike the state of Maine, which is still fighting the federal government over similar violations, UPenn chose to cut its losses and do the right thing—albeit only after being cornered.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon put it plainly: “Today’s resolution agreement with UPenn is yet another example of the Trump effect in action. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, UPenn has agreed both to apologize for its past Title IX violations and to ensure that women’s sports are protected at the University for future generations of female athletes.” This is what real leadership looks like—standing up to the mob and restoring sanity to American institutions.

McMahon also made it clear that this isn’t just about apologies and paperwork. The university is erasing Thomas’ so-called “records” and giving them back to the women who actually earned them. “We wanted to make sure that it was emphasized that this was wrong and the university didn’t take the right kind of action and to apologize to these women for putting them in situations where they could have been hurt or where they would have lost opportunity or where they might have had their dignity impugned because they had to change in private spaces in front of males… So I think an apology was absolutely warranted.” That’s not just policy—it’s common decency.

Riley Gaines, another athlete who tied Thomas in NCAA competition, called the resolution “further proof that President Trump and his government agencies are committed to a pro-woman agenda.” Gaines is right. This administration isn’t just talking about women’s rights—they’re actually defending them, sending a clear message to every college and university in America: You can’t trample women’s civil rights in the name of political correctness and expect to get away with it.

This resolution is a victory for every girl and woman who’s been told to sit down, shut up, and accept unfairness for the sake of someone else’s feelings. It’s a reminder that truth matters, biology matters, and women’s sports deserve protection—not just lip service. The days of universities hiding behind woke slogans while sacrificing the dignity and achievements of female athletes are over. This is the beginning of a long-overdue course correction, and it’s about time.

Victory for common sense is rare, but at PJ Media, we make it our mission to celebrate and defend every win.