The Morning Briefing: What If They Gave a Mandate and No Law Enforcement Came?

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. A lack of empathy is a great stress-reducer.

My sister and niece arrived here on Friday for a last-minute trip. As we were walking by the University of Arizona to get something to eat my niece asked if we were still doing mask mandates around these parts. I chuckled and said, “Look around.” Even though I write about mandates a lot, I really don’t have to deal with them very much, either the mask or vax variety.

We all know, however, the “mandate” is the favorite word of leftist tyrants everywhere now. Mask mandates have morphed into vaccine mandates and some of the people who do have to deal with them are making some difficult choices. We discussed last week that many are now leaving jobs rather than comply with vaccine mandates.

Another interesting pattern has emerged in recent weeks: big city law enforcement agencies not being willing to play along with the vax tyranny. The latest drama has been playing out in Chicago, which Rick wrote about over the weekend:

A Cook County judge issued a gag order telling Catanzara to stop making public comments encouraging his members to defy the city’s COVID vaccine policies. But this is Chicago. And a “gag” order doesn’t always “gag” who it’s supposed to.

That’s Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, who is most definitely not playing nice with the Windy City’s commie mayor, Lori Lightfoot. This comes on the heels of similar pushback in Los Angeles County, which Victoria covered for us:

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he doesn’t want to lose ten percent of his cops by forcing them to choose between their jobs and bodily freedom, so he won’t make them. This is the latest example of a growing number of police agencies opting to keep their cops instead of enforcing an arguably unconstitutional order requiring officers to get a Covid shot. Villanueva announced on Friday that he would disregard the L.A. County Health Department directive to force his deputies to get the shot by October 1 because he doesn’t “want to be in a position to lose 5, 10% of my workforce overnight on a vaccine mandate.” He later said on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” that the “poorly thought out, poorly executed” mandate was “so politicized, [that] I cannot in good conscience impose a mandate like that.”

There has also been similar police union reluctance in New York City.

There are a couple of interesting things at play here. First, these are the three most populous cities in the United States, so the resistance in each can’t be written off as some sort of outlier.

Secondly –and this is what really intrigues me — is that these are cops who have been thrown under the bus by the commies running their respective cities in the past year. Gosh, I wonder if there is any lingering animosity there?

None of these cities can afford weakened police presence. It’s not as if they can go out and mint new cops overnight. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. I mean, who are you going to get to force the cops to do something that they don’t want to do?

Tyrants need enforcers and the enforcers are not amused.

There’s hope yet.

Everything Isn’t Awful

These guinea pigs in construction hats are the cutest workers! 😍 https://t.co/YYKfarblFi pic.twitter.com/Ax9KFJF1i5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 17, 2021

PJ Media

Eco-Nazis Storm Federal Building, and the Left Isn’t Crying This Time

Does he still have that sandwich? Jussie Smollett Is Going Back to Court

‘We Are in a Comedy Emergency’: ‘Airplane!’ Creator Slams Cancel Culture

Legacy Victims Are in Control of the Country

RedBalloon Could Be the Job Seeker’s Exit Ramp From Woketopia

The Left’s Bisexual, Self-Obsessed Narcissistic Superman Reflects Itself

Woke California Prof Claims Jihad Terrorism Is (What Else?) All Our Fault

Haiti Gang Kidnaps 17 American Missionaries, Including Children

Rubio: John Kerry Is Making Money Off Chinese Slave Labor

Virginia Parents Announce ‘Not a Domestic Terrorist’ March in Washington

Immigration Activists Hang Up on Biden When Told of Restart of ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy

Was the Moderna Booster Approved Despite Poor Data?

Vermont Socialist Lectures West Virginians, Gets Debunked

British Police Call Murder of Conservative MP a ‘Terrorist Act’

The Deadly Cost of Racial Bean Counting

Psaki: Buttigieg Is a ‘Role Model’ for Doing What No One Knew He Was Doing

Lightfoot in a Game of ‘COVID Chicken’ With Cops: It’s Not Going to End Well For Her

Biden’s ‘Financial Surveillance State’ Would Be More Intrusive Than Anyone Is Saying

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Defund the Feds

ESPN Reporter Leaving Company Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

In Final Weeks of Virginia’s Gubernatorial Race, It’s Clear Where Momentum Is

Attacks on Crisis Pregnancy Center Becomes Personal in Virginia Statewide Race

LOL, good luck with that. As Biden’s Ratings Plummet, Obama Tries to Save Him From Himself

MSNBC Host Pounces, as NBC’s Chuck Todd Dares to Tell the Truth About Biden

WATCH: “Let’s Go Brandon!” Goes From Viral Meme to #1 Song on iTunes

Shoddy Reporting And A Beautiful Gift

The Fight Beyond The New York Carry Case

2A Victory In Lawsuit Over Gun Range Ban

Under the Taliban, families in debt are selling off their children

Seattle reaches “stage 3 emergency” over police shortage

Jill Biden hits the campaign trail, heckling and protests ensue

‘They deny reality’: Sen. Ron Johnson explains that ‘we are living with exactly what Democrats want’

Did support for President Trump doom coach Ed Orgeron at LSU?

BOOM! Bada*s young lady with disability DECIMATES Kamala Harris for saying people with disabilities need to be ‘allowed’ in society

VIP

Kruiser’s ‘Worst Week Ever’—Despair Not, Ye Conservative Brethren

[VIDEO] Kruiser’s ‘Beyond the Briefing’—What I’m Willing to Sacrifice to Make America Happy Again

This Loophole in the OSHA Regulations Could Help You Get Around the Vaccine Mandate

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 73: What Happened to Undercover Journalism?

The Five Worst Types of Pandemic Maskers

Weekly Good News Round-Up: October Bliss, Woman’s Best Friend, and Everybody Loves Brandon

Biden, the Anti-Fossil Fuels President, Now Embraces Fracking

Is China’s Test of a Hypersonic Missile Another ‘Sputnik Moment’?

Will Biden Blow It for McAuliffe in Virginia?

Around the Interwebz

‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip To Lows With Host Rami Malek

How to Stop a Couch from Sagging

Russian spacecraft returns to Earth with movie crew aboard

After a Year Without the Peanuts, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Is Returning to TV

Smells Like Onion

College Graduate First Person In Family To Waste $160,000 https://t.co/03wkZ2tbhE pic.twitter.com/xzpZLCejcw — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 16, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

I have never met an international Parcheesi master.