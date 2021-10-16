British Police Call Murder of Conservative MP a 'Terrorist Act'

A 25-year-old British national of Somali descent is being held in connection with the murder of British member of parliament David Amess. Amess was meeting with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London when the terrorist attacked and stabbed him multiple times.

Mr. Amess died at the scene.

It was the second fatal attack on a member of Parliament in the UK in recent years. At the height of the debate over the referendum on Great Britain leaving the EU, pro-remain MP Jo Cox was slain outside a library where she was about to hold a meeting with constituents.

There was also a fatal attack by terrorists outside of the Parliament building on Westminister Bridge. A car plowed into several civilians killing three and injuring 40. A lone ISIS terrorist attacked and killed a police officer guarding the Parliament building.

There is concern among MPs that a security review of members of Parliament ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson could lead to restricting the movements of members.

Wall Street Journal:

The issue of lawmakers’ security has long been a serious concern in the U.K. In the aftermath of Ms. Cox’s murder and amid high tensions over the Brexit vote, a number of lawmakers expressed concern at threats they were receiving from voters. But in-person meetings between lawmakers and their constituents are considered a cornerstone of Britain’s political process. Mr. Amess’s last tweet was to publicize a public meeting he planned to hold with locals at the Belfairs Methodist Church in a district of Southend, Leigh-on-Sea.

The BBC reports that the terrorist was not on any list of threats.