Jussie Smollett Is Going Back To Court

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett will be headed back to court after a judge denied his motion to dismiss charges in a case in which he allegedly lied to police about a hate crime.

Judge James Lynn of Cook County set a jury selection date for November 29, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

We’ll have to see where this case goes in November, but in case you forgot…

The actor claimed that he was attacked at 2 a.m. on the streets of Chicago after purchasing a Subway sandwich on January 29 by two masked men, ABC News reported. The men allegedly poured an unknown substance–possibly bleach, possibly nothing at all–on Smollett and tied a noose around his neck, allegedly that is; or at least that is what Smollett told the police. Oh! And the two men were allegedly shouting “MAGA country” while doing so because, you know… “orange-man bad.”

Most people could have told you something was amiss when the story centered around two supposed “Trump supporters” roaming the ever so “conservative, Republican” MAGA streets of Chicago at 2 a.m. with a chemical substance and a noose ready to go at a moment’s notice. But hey, who are we to judge?

Except that it turns out that reportedly the two men were Nigerian brothers paid $3,500 for a staged attack. Oops.

The best part of the story is that Smollett hung on to his Subway sandwich the whole time and even had it on him when the police arrived. So bold, so brave, that sandwich.

Smollett will have to answer for his allegations of a fake hate crime. The sandwich, however, is not likely to appear in court.