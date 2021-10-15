Premium

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 73: What Happened to Undercover Journalism?

By Megan Fox Oct 15, 2021 6:28 PM ET
(PJ Media)

The state of journalism today is a mess. Instead of fearless muckrackers digging up government secrets and holding the powerful to account, we are awash in a bunch of repeaters shoving the government’s talking points down our throats. What happened to the undercover heroes? Why is James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas the only outlet going after Big Pharma secrets in creative ways? Has it always been like this?

Join me this week to go down memory lane to a time when journalists were awesome. You’ll learn about the greatest undercover journalism sting in Chicago history. Also, find out what Project Veritas has been up to with their fearless reporting.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT JOURNALISM PODCAST JAMES O'KEEFE
TRENDING
Editor's Choice