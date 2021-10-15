The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 73: What Happened to Undercover Journalism?

The state of journalism today is a mess. Instead of fearless muckrackers digging up government secrets and holding the powerful to account, we are awash in a bunch of repeaters shoving the government’s talking points down our throats. What happened to the undercover heroes? Why is James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas the only outlet going after Big Pharma secrets in creative ways? Has it always been like this?

Join me this week to go down memory lane to a time when journalists were awesome. You’ll learn about the greatest undercover journalism sting in Chicago history. Also, find out what Project Veritas has been up to with their fearless reporting.