Kruiser's 'Worst Week Ever'—Despair Not, Ye Conservative Brethren

This is a subject that I revisit often, especially in my VIP efforts, because it is important to share a little perspective when I can. Biden-induced bad news keeps washing over us in waves and there doesn’t seem to be any shelter in sight for immediate relief.

Back in January, it seemed simple enough. The Democrats have razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate, so we figured that the Republicans could play the obstruction card and we’d ride it out until the midterm elections next year.

Biden may not have been able to accomplish anything via legislation, but the cabal running his brain has been a hot mess of executive orders and the poorest decision-making perhaps in presidential history. After emerging from 2020 beat up and scarred from the pandemic, the country has been subjected to a reign of error by a chief executive who isn’t lucid enough to see the damage he and his puppet masters are causing.

While I try to take the long view and not get overwhelmed by the politics of the moment, I still have my off days. I asked in a recent Morning Briefing of mine if America could survive the Biden train wreck.

I still think it can, it’s just going to be rough.

The important thing is to not despair because that is precisely what the left wants us to do.

Let’s face it, the only real hope the Democrats have next year is that the spirits of freedom-loving conservatives will be broken by the addled commie in the White House. I’ve talked to countless people who truly believe that we are already in the death rattle phase of American history. My friend and colleague Megan Fox recently said we live in a “post-Constitution” America. I don’t think we’re there yet but if the Republicans don’t absolutely clean the Democrats’ clocks next year the United States will need to check into the Once-Great Republic Hospice Home.

Anger can motivate voters. Despair, however, can keep people on the sidelines and Republicans absolutely cannot afford for that to happen next year. A lethargic conservative electorate would spell doom for everything we cherish.

Republicans really need an energized electorate next year. The Democrats will be up to their usual election chicanery, still trying to use the pandemic as an excuse to change voting laws on the fly and make things less transparent. Remember, they’re talented criminals when it comes to the fraud stuff. They ran circles around Republicans last year with the election sleight of hand. It’s the only way they can win, so they are always scheming on new ways to game the system, like California has done with its permanent vote-by-mail nonsense.

The phrase “don’t let the bastards get you down” has never been more needed. There are any number of reasons to not go full Eeyore yet, they’re just sometimes difficult to think about when another Biden B.S. tsunami wave is about to come crashing down.

One of the big ones is that, despite their herculean efforts, the left hasn’t been able to marginalize or shut up liberty-loving conservatives. As many of you are aware, we’re having a lot of fun with this resistance, especially over here with you, dear VIP friends. I know we write about it from time to time but you really have no idea how hard they’ve tried to shut us up. None of it has worked and you’re all a big part of that.

I’m committed to keeping things as lighthearted as possible in order to prevent people from drinking MD 20-20 for breakfast in Joe Biden’s America. My latest “Beyond the Briefing” video takes a (somewhat) tongue-in-cheek look at what I am willing to do to put Americans in a better mood.

Let’s keep our heads held high, on a swivel, and occasionally pointed in the direction of a good adult beverage to take the edge off. None of that “clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose” crap for me. I don’t mind rolling into next year a little bleary-eyed from deciding to ignore the idiot in the Oval Office and having a good time with real Americans.

There, I have a plan.