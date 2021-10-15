Podcasts
Premium

[VIDEO] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—What I'm Willing to Sacrifice to Make America Happy Again

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 15, 2021 2:56 PM ET

This was inspired by a brief conversation that Kevin and I had right at the end of the most recent episode of our “Unwoke” podcast. We managed to effortlessly transition from talking about fishing to wrapping it up with one last thought about comedy.

via GIPHY

Yeah, I don’t get us either. We do make it fun though. Anyway, a blueprint was born and I now have my challenge. I’m willing to leave my carefully built emotional safe harbor to get everyone to laugh again.

Everything I do, I do for you, America.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice