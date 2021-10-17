Woke California Prof Claims Jihad Terrorism Is (What Else?) All Our Fault

The propaganda is all so drearily predictable. The establishment media seems to have made it a foremost priority to do everything it can to absolve Islam of all responsibility for crimes done in its name and in accord with its teachings. And so it came as no surprise when Yahoo News on Sunday ran a piece by Mark Fathi Massoud, a professor of Politics and Legal Studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz titled “Don’t blame Sharia for Islamic extremism — blame colonialism.” Of course. Really, by now we all know that everything bad in the world is the responsibility of white males. We just need Yahoo News and its colleagues to fill in the details once in a while.

Meanwhile, would Yahoo News ever dare to run a piece explaining how Sharia, across all Islamic sects and schools of jurisprudence, teaches the necessity for the Islamic community to wage war against unbelievers and subjugate them under the hegemony of Islamic law? Come on, man! Yahoo News wonks wouldn’t dream of publishing something that “Islamophobic”! But they have no bar against presentations such as Massoud’s that amplify their narrative, no matter how howlingly absurd they may be.

Yahoo helpfully supplies a map to go along with Massoud’s article, showing the rapacious reach of European colonialists into the hitherto pure, innocent, unsullied Islamic world. The map is a bit confusing in itself, because its color for Spanish colonies is quite similar to the color it uses for countries that were never colonized at all, and the latter are not marked as such. So at first glance, you might get the idea that Spain conquered all of Europe, as well as Iran, Afghanistan, Arabia, and more, but once you get past that, the map has more serious flaws. It shows, for example, that Iran and Saudi Arabia were never colonized by the West. But if colonialism is the cause of “Islamic extremism,” what, then, explains the Islamic Republic, which finances jihad terror groups such as Hizballah and Hamas? What explains the fact that 15 of the 19 9/11 jihad attackers were Saudis?

What explains jihad activity that went on for centuries before colonialism? The History of Jihad shows that beginning in the mid-seventh century, Arab armies poured out of Arabia and, with astonishing force, rapidly conquered the Middle East, North Africa, and Iran. By a hundred years after the date Islamic tradition states as the death of Muhammad, the Arab empire stretched from Spain to India. Was all this because of the Western colonialism that was not to dawn upon the world until centuries later? When the Ottomans came West from central Asia and waged jihad for centuries against the Christian Byzantine Empire, steadily diminishing its holdings and eradicating it altogether in 1453, was this because of the colonialism of Western powers that was still several centuries away?

Mark Fathi Massoud has nary a word to say in his disingenuous piece about Islamic colonialism, which is scanted by historians the world over and yet is the reason why hundreds of millions of people the world over who are not Arabs and do not speak Arabic nonetheless have Arabic names and have learned the syllables necessary to allow them to mouth their prayers in Arabic, even though they may only dimly understand them. That’s some real colonialism, but the University of California, Santa Cruz and Mark Fathi Massoud can’t be bothered to tell you about that. It doesn’t fit their narrative.

Also, is colonialism responsible for the tenets of Sharia mandating warfare against non-Muslims? Sharia was formulated for the most part in the ninth century, long before any Western states decided to embark upon any colonial adventures. Yet Reliance of the Traveller, a classic manual of Islamic law dating from the fourteenth century (that is, before the advent of Western colonialism), states matter-of-factly that the caliph, that is, the leader of the Islamic community, “makes war upon Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians…until they become Muslim or else pay the non-Muslim poll tax.” It gives several Qur’anic citations to support this idea, and doesn’t give the slightest hint that all this has been formulated in response to the depredations of rapacious non-Muslim colonialists.

But Yahoo News and the University of California, Santa Cruz have a job to do. That job is to strive in every way to ensure that young Americans are thoroughly convinced that their nation and cultural heritage have nothing whatsoever good about them and that they should be welcoming of the migrants Old Joe Biden and his handlers are allowing to stream into the country, chiefly because those migrants represent cultures and ethnicities that are nobler, stronger, greater, and morally superior to our own. That’s why Yahoo News runs this twaddle. And why Americans should despise it for doing so.