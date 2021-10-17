Haiti Gang Kidnaps 17 American Missionaries, Including Children

A grim report out of Haiti where 17 U.S. missionaries returning home after building an orphanage were kidnapped according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by “an organization with direct knowledge of the incident,” per Fox News.

According to a message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, the missionaries were on their way home after building an orphanage in Port-au-prince and were taken, along with several of their children.

Haiti has been plagued by periods of lawlessness its entire history but the combination of the murder of President Jovenel Moïse and a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 Haitians has thrown the country into more chaos than usual.

At least 328 kidnapping victims were reported to Haiti’s National Police in the first eight months of 2021, compared with a total of 234 for all of 2020, according to a report issued last month by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH. Gangs have been accused of kidnapping schoolchildren, doctors, police officers, busloads of passengers and others as they grow more powerful. In April, one gang kidnapped five priests and two nuns, a move that prompted a protest similar to the one organized for this Monday to decry the lack of security in the impoverished country.

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH Issued a report recently. “Political turmoil, the surge in gang violence, deteriorating socioeconomic conditions – including food insecurity and malnutrition – all contribute to the worsening of the humanitarian situation,” BINUH said in its report. “An overstretched and under-resourced police force alone cannot address the security ills of Haiti.”

If that sounds like a veiled appeal for the United States to engage in a little nation-building, you’d be right. Of course, there will be plenty of “help” from the United Nations. Other countries will all send a contingent, all wanting to guard the airport, which is what happened when NATO rode to the rescue in Afghanistan. When it comes to actually pacify the country and restoring some form of civic order, there are only one nation’s soldiers that will do the fighting, the bleeding, and the dying.

And it ain’t France.

Meanwhile, the gang holding the Americans known as 400 Mawozo are not known for their gentle demeanor.

Washington Post: