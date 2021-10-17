Rubio: John Kerry Is Making Money Off Chinese Slave Labor

John Kerry, who counts the disastrous Iran nuclear deal among his accomplishments, is Old Joe Biden’s man on climate change hysteria, but Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has revealed that even among a staff that includes the likes of Pete “Mr. Mom” Buttigieg and Jen “Yes, I Think You’re Stupid” Psaki, Kerry is a lowlight, or worse. “For weeks,” Rubio wrote at FoxNews.com on Friday, “rumors have swirled in Washington about President Joe Biden’s climate czar John Kerry and his opposition to taking concrete action against the Chinese Communist Party’s use of slave labor. Now, we may have an answer about his reluctance to take action: according to a new report, Kerry and his wife have at least $1 million invested in a Chinese investment group called Hillhouse China Value Fund L.P.”

That’s bad enough in itself. At a time when China is increasingly aggressive in the face of Biden’s handlers’ obvious weakness, no official of the United States government should have any dealings with Chinese investment groups. And as Rubio notes, “it gets worse.” He points out that Hillhouse is a “‘top shareholder’ in a Chinese technology company called YITU Technology, which was blacklisted by the Trump administration in 2019 for being complicit in the surveillance, detention, and repression of Uyghurs and others.”

Rubio states the import of all this succinctly: Kerry, he says, “appears to be profiting from slave labor.”

Kerry’s apparent conflict of interest has immediate domestic consequences. “Now it makes sense,” Rubio continues, “why he is actively working against my Uyghur Forced Labor Act, which would make it impossible for products made with slave labor in Xinjiang, China to be imported into the United States. Kerry has been working against my legislation, and has convinced President Joe Biden to stay silent on the bill.”

Rubio adds that Old Joe “now has a choice: stand by the man profiting from slave labor or fire him.” He says: “It should be an easy choice, but the Biden administration and some Democrats are so desperate for a climate deal with the Chinese Communist Party that they are willing to ignore the regime’s use of slave labor.”

Sure. It is indeed an easy choice, and the choice Biden and his handlers will make will be to back Kerry, ignore Rubio’s criticism, and, if the heat rises too high, send Jen Psaki out with some ridiculous diversionary tactic to turn the attention of an already sycophantic press away from anything that could possibly paint either Biden or Kerry in a negative light.

It appears as if nothing will stand in the way of Biden’s handlers working with the Chinese Communists to hammer out a climate change agreement that will almost certainly strengthen China economically at the expense of the United States yet again. Nancy Pelosi (D-Ketel One) made this clear in mid-September when she ticked off a number of Chinese atrocities, only to follow her list by insisting that he had to deal with them on climate change.

“With their military aggression in the South China Sea,” slurred Madame Speaker, “with their continuation of genocide with the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, with their violation of the cultural… religious priority of Tibet, with their suppression of democracy in Hong Kong and other parts of China as well – they’re just getting worse in terms of suppression.” However, “having said all of that… we have to work together on climate. Climate is an overriding issue and China is a leading emitter in the world – U.S. too, developed world too – but we must work together. We have to have a level of communication – whether it’s COVID, whether it’s terrorism or whether it’s climate.”

In an interview in late September, Kerry was asked: “What is the process by which one trades off climate against human rights?” The climate czar’s response was blisteringly dismissive: “Well, life is always full of tough choices and the relationship between nations.” Yeah. But those tough choices can be made significantly easier with a few choice investments.

New York attorney Eric Levine recently put the whole climate change madness into perspective by reminding us of some obvious truths: “I believe that the degree to which man contributes to climate change remains an open question. I believe that bankrupting America to meet the challenges of Climate Change is just plain stupid. I believe that the Green New Deal has little or nothing to do with confronting climate change but is merely the Progressives’ manifesto to take over the American economy and transform it into socialist economy that has failed everywhere and every time it has been tried. I believe that even the strongest proponents of the Paris Climate Accords know that it will accomplish nothing and is simply a virtue signaling exercise.”

Yes, and virtue signaling is one thing, maybe the only thing, that Kerry and the rest of Biden’s handlers are good at.