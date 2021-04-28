The Morning Briefing: Americans Waking Up to Fact That Kamala Harris Is An Idiot

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Everyone join me in saying hi to Walt and Maureen in Michigan.

I’ve been working on a book about this past election titled Still Outta Feelings. It’s a follow up to Still Outta Feelings, which I wrote about the 2016 election It’s good. Trust me.

I wrote a recap of the interminably large and long Democratic primary as part of the book. You know who never actually made it to any of the primary votes in 2020? The woman who is now a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Because last year seemed to have gone on for fifteen years it’s easy to forget that Kamala Harris was so unpopular among Democrats that she never even made it out of 2019. She went from being what she smugly referred to as a “top tier” candidate in June of 2019 to not having enough money to make it past the first week of December that year.

Harris was such an awful candidate and so disliked by her own party that there were already grumblings about donors fleeing Harris’s campaign in early September of 2019, just weeks after reaching her apex. Here at the Briefing, we were already discussing her campaign’s “death watch” in early November.

Again, it was her own party who was abandoning her. Nutjob Marianne Williamson lasted longer than Harris.

Because nothing matters anymore and Joe Biden has the IQ of cheap vodka, he decided that the best person to back up his puppet presidency was the woman who the Democrats couldn’t wait to get rid of less than a year earlier.

And because elections don’t mean anything anymore, these two nimrods made it into power.

Despite the media spin, this administration has been a disaster thus far and people are noticing it.

Stacey wrote a post yesterday detailing Harris’s ineptitude as vice-president and the fact that not a lot of people think she’s going to be ready for the job we all know she’s going to end up with:

It is the extremes that are astonishing. When assessing likely voters with strong emotions one way or another, she is -15 on favorability and -10 on qualifications for the presidency. It is the high approval among Democrats that is keeping the top line around 50%. Only 25% of Republicans and 36% of independents believe Harris is qualified to assume the presidency. These numbers are a sharp contrast to the view of Vice President Mike Pence in April of 2017:

It’s not surprising that the concussed Dems are keeping her afloat. They’re working through the mother of all rationalizations these days. They began the 2020 cycle with a big, diverse, and relatively young field and they opted for the ancient white guy and one of their early rejects.

I’ve tried to explain for years that Democrats in California don’t have to be good at their jobs or even be good politicians to rise through the party ranks there. They merely have to meet the right money people early in their careers. That’s how Barbara Boxer, Gavin Newsom, and Kamala Harris happen.

I used to think it was nightmarish to imagine Joe Biden having to become president if something happened to Barack Obama. Now we’re living that nightmare with an even bigger nightmare backing him up.

A cackling nightmare.

Stephen King is writing America right now.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Family Builds Giant Dinosaur From Take-Out Containers During Hotel Quarantine: Naming It ‘Bagasaurus’ 🦖 While the origins of most recognizable dino specimens date to the Mesozoic Era, the “Bagasaurus” is entirely the product of the Age of #COVID19!https://t.co/7MVvoDJUwn — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) April 27, 2021

PJ Media

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clueless Reaction to His Recall Officially Going to Voters Explains Everything

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #194: Liz Cheney Might Run for President, Hilarity Ensues

Never-Trump Grift Is Back: Republican Accountability Project Is Even More Tone Deaf, Ridiculous, and Irrelevant

Treacher: WaPo Shuts Down Presidential Fact-Checking Database Because Biden Is Just Too Honest

Donald Trump Trashes Liz Cheney

He should never be let off leash. The White House Gives a Pathetic Excuse for Biden Wearing a Mask During the Virtual Climate Summit

House Votes to Ban ‘Muslim Ban,’ Even Though There Never Was One in the First Place

Fact Check: Awkward Viral Video of NYPD Officer Beaten With a Stick Is Real

Here Are Down and Dirty Reasons Why California Lost a Congressional Seat and Texas and Florida Added in Census

Well, neither was Biden. You Had One Job: Voters Don’t Believe Kamala Harris Is Qualified to Assume the Presidency

James Carville: ‘Wokeness Is a Problem and We All Know It’

Biden Administration to Send 60 Million Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine to Other Nations

Chauvin Medical Defense Witness Is Now Being Investigated for Wrong-Think

Stossel: Liberty Winning?

Here’s Why The Oscars Was a Snoozefest That Attracted Only 9.85 Million Viewers

Townhall Mothership

So, That’s How Biden Intends to Tax the Middle Class

Liberal Pollster: There Were a Lot of Bad Takes Concerning How Florida Dealt with COVID

Poll: Overwhelming Majority Still Supports Voter Identification Laws

This Is What Killed More People Than COVID in San Francisco Last Year

Arkansas Senate Overrides Governor’s Veto Of 2A Sanctuary Bill

Elizabeth Smart Kicks Off Self-Defense Program

Amen! Florida Lawmakers Approve Expanded Church Carry Bill

Cam & Co. Some Curiosities In SCOTUS’s New Carry Case

Politifact Hits at Ted Cruz, but He Drops a Little Reality on the Fact Checker

HS Runner Forced by State to Wear Mask Collapses at Finish Line

Texas Democratic Representative Claims There Are Six ‘Biological Sexes’

Frustrated Black LAPD Officer Pens Must-Read Letter to Lebron James After Backlash to ‘You’re Next’ Tweet

Operation Sentinel: DHS announces plan to fight migrant trafficking

Netflix originals. What’s really behind our slowest population growth since the great depression?

Venezuela: Is Biden preparing to cave to Maduro?

Daily Caller: People in Brooklyn Center feel differently about riots and looting than people in DC

After writing on numerous reporters Julia Ioffe accuses Glenn Greenwald of sexism only for mentioning the female reporters

Which he did. CEO fired for telling a boy wearing a red prom dress that he looked like an idiot

Um…Hunter Biden will be a guest speaker at Tulane University course on ‘media polarization’ and ‘fake news’

Oops: Gannett regrets getting caught trying to stealth-update Stacey Abrams’ op-ed in USA Today

VIP

4 Ways New York’s Recreational Marijuana Law Aims to Remove Liberty and Terrorize the Citizenry

Is Calling a Convention of the States to Rewrite the Constitution a Good Idea?

GOLD New Study Delivers Kill Shot to the Leftist COVID Panic Lockdown Regime

GOLD We Need to Clear the Deadwood of the Legacy GOP

Around the Interwebz

Cable-chewing beavers take out town’s Internet in “uniquely Canadian” outage

The Biden Administration’s Effort to Suppress the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God

Exclusive: Air Force research taps quantum computing

If Isaac Newton can be cancelled, no one is safe

#Goals. Life Of Man Living In A Tiny House On His Own Private Island In Florida

Bee Me

'We Must Stop Eating Beef To Fight Climate Change,' Says Scientist Who Looks Suspiciously Like Chick-Fil-A Cow In A Lab Coat https://t.co/yqZH25xQPJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 27, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

They left a commercial break in the middle of this but the stuff after it is worth sticking around for.

I’m busy researching the perfect milkshake and beer meal plan.