Fact Check: Awkward Viral Video of NYPD Officer Beaten With a Stick Is Real

The Brooklyn Republicans tweeted out a video on Monday that got a lot of attention. In the video, what looks like an NYPD officer is standing in front of a busted store window writing a report when a man comes up behind him with what looks like sticks and smacks him on the ear with one before running (sort-of). But what got everyone’s attention was how staged it looked, from the camera being set up before the event and capturing it in its entirety to other criticisms.

The comments on the video are somewhat hilarious. No one believes this is real.

Did they catch the person who staged this? They need all manner in lessons on directing – the cop in pursuit clearly isn’t fully in character, no motivation, can’t run. Dude swinging the cane is similarly unconvincing. — Ewan Ross (@ewanrross) April 27, 2021

I watched it several times myself and thought it seemed staged. I’m someone who hates those “prank” videos where people claim to be witnessing something spontaneous, but in reality, it’s all a setup. In the age of fake news, it’s imperative to check the sources of videos. PJ Media reached out to the NYPD and received an instant response from spokesperson Sergeant Edward Riley.

On April 26, 2021 at approximately 1150 hours a 25 year-old male approached an NYPD Detective in front of 39-07 Prince Street and struck him in the head with a fiberglass stick. The individual was apprehended a short distance away. The detective was transported to NY Hospital Queens where he was treated for minor injuries. The detective is assigned to the Crime Scene Unit and was processing a crime scene in regard to a burglary that occurred at approximately 0500 hours at the same location.

Bronx resident Akeele Morgan, 25, was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, assault 2, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

It may have looked strange, but it really happened, Internet. Put away the tin foil hats for now.