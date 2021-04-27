WaPo Shuts Down Presidential Fact-Checking Database Because Biden Is Just Too Honest

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: If you want the press to hold our leaders accountable, don’t vote Democrat. You don’t necessarily need to vote Republican, but voting Democrat means voting for our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media to take a long vacation until the next time there’s a Republican in the White House. If you don’t think they’ve put their kid gloves back on to cover Biden, after four long years of 24/7 “TRUMP IS A LYING NAZI WHO HURTS MY FEELINGS” coverage, either you’re not paying attention or you’re getting paid to lie about it. The people who want us to trust them to bring us the news are abject hacks, and they’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

Valerie Richardson, Washington Times:

One hundred days into the Biden administration, The Washington Post is calling a lid on the presidential fact-checking database. Glenn Kessler, editor and chief writer of the Fact Checker, tweeted late Monday that the team would continue to fact-check President Biden “rigorously” but would no longer maintain the database started under former President Trump… The Post reported that Mr. Biden had 67 “false or misleading statements” in his first 100 days versus 511 for Mr. Trump, although the former Delaware senator makes far fewer public appearances and pronouncements than did his Republican predecessor.

We've been comparing Biden (67 false or misleading claims) to Trump's first 100 days (511 claims.) But past is no prologue. In the last 100 days before the 2020 election, we counted 8,859 claims made by Trump. It was a wild ride. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

Here’s the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

Well, we all know how honest Joe Biden is. Why should a professional fact-checker, who gets paid to listen to what politicians say and determine whether or not it’s factual, keep checking Biden’s facts?

If you’re unfamiliar with Kessler’s work, more recently he “fact-checked” Tim Scott’s claim that he went “from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.” The “fact-check” concluded that Scott was telling the truth, but it wasn’t “nuanced” enough. Apparently, Scott isn’t black enough for a white guy named Kessler.

Why did WaPo’s Glenn Kessler think it was a good idea to second-guess a black man whose ancestors pulled themselves up from poverty in the Jim Crow South? It might be because Scott is giving the Republican response to Joe Biden this week. Maybe it’s just okay at the Washington Post to tear down any black person who disagrees with the Democrats. Maybe Tim Scott is seen as an enemy, so the usual rules don’t apply to him. Maybe it’s all of those things, among others.

WaPo bothered to fact-check whether or not Kamala Harris’s kids’ book is part of a welcome kit for illegal immigrants — it isn’t policy, but apparently somebody in Long Beach, Calif., did hand out a copy — while ignoring Jen Psaki’s assertion that Harris is not focused on the border, after Biden declared Harris the “border czar.” They need to protect Harris, you see. They see that as their job. It’s never even occurred to them that it isn’t their job.

When you realize that everything the press does is to protect Democrats, it all makes sense. Why are they pretending Florida is a COVID disaster, when the state is doing much better than New York and California? Because New York and California are run by Democrats, and Florida’s governor is a Republican. Why are they obsessed with every single thing Tucker Carlson says, while ignoring the daily lunacy from Chris Cuomo and Joy Ann Reid and everybody else at CNN and MSNBC? Because those outlets protect Democrats and Fox News doesn’t.

Glenn Kessler and all his comrades can go back to sleep. They got rid of Trump and everything is okay now.