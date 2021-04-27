Donald Trump Trashes Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney is not having a good day. Moments ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy avoided giving his support to Cheney, the number three ranking House Republican.

“That’s a question for the conference,” McCarthy replied, when asked if she was still a “good fit” for the leadership team.

On top of McCarthy’s lack of endorsement, President Trump has slammed her in a blistering statement.

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race,” Trump said in a statement. “Based on all polling, there is no way she can win. She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face. This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture—Russia and China!”

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was the highest-ranking House Republican to vote for impeachment back in January. She is currently on Trump’s list of Republicans to target in the 2022 midterms.