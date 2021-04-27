Is Calling a Convention of the States to Rewrite the Constitution a Good Idea?

Shortly after the Constitution was ratified in 1789, calls went out to convene another convention of the states to add amendments and rewrite entire sections. The effort never made it very far. In the last 231 years, there have been mini-boomlets to convene a convention of the states, independent of congressional approval.

It’s known as an “Article V” convention and it would utilize the second constitutional device to amend our founding document. Article V allows for congressional passage of amendments that would then be sent to the states for ratification. Two-thirds of states must approve in order for ratification to be successful.

But there’s another way to amend the Constitution. If 34 states approve a call for a constitutional convention, Congress must order one. This year, lawmakers in 42 states have introduced legislation that would do just that.

There was a mock convention held in Williamsburg, Va., in 2016 with about 100 state Republican lawmakers sitting down and ratifying six new amendments, including congressional term limits, and severe limits on the ability of the government to levy taxes and regulate industry.

Now, the leader of that 2016 effort, Mark Meckler, thinks its possible that if the GOP wins back control of the House and Senate in 2022, a second constitutional convention could become a reality.

HuffPo:

“I think if [Republicans] win the midterm elections, if they take the House and Senate, they will try to call an Article V convention immediately,” said David Super, a Georgetown University law professor who has closely followed the movement for a new convention. “It’s not a foregone conclusion that the simple Republican majority would get there, but if they get big majorities, I think they’ll try.”

Those pushing for a balanced budget amendment believe they already have the requisite number of states. But there’s no uniformity in those convention requests with some specifically calling for a convention to consider a balanced budget amendment and others calling for a general conclave of the states. Until there is agreement, no convention is likely to be called,

There’s a question of what shape a constitutional convention might take. Would it try to be narrow in scope, focused on one or two issues? Even if that were the case, experts believe that the convention would pretty much be able to make its own rules and open the gathering up to wholesale changes in the document.