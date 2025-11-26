Democrats Terrified as Impending Sale of Warner Bros. Poses Major Threat to CNN's Liberal News Empire

A possible merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is making liberal politicians in Congress and in the media sweat bullets as the deal would consolidate power and control of several major news networks and entertainment outlets under one conglomerate. In other words, it could end their biggest propaganda producers. Imagine news outlets striving to remain as neutral as possible and presenting viewers with the unvarnished truth instead of twisting narratives and brainwashing voters.

What a novel idea, right?

Everyone's favorite pasty, white and definitely not Native American Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren, along with the Writers Guild of America, currently opposes the sale of Warner Bros. Discovery to Paramount Skydance. Warren shredded the proposal on November 15, saying it would put dozens of major news and entertainment outlets under one company and calling it a "terrible deal."

If the deal goes through, Paramount Skydance would take control of CNN, which Warner Bros. Discovery currently owns. CEO David Ellison leads the company, backed by his father, Larry Ellison, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and co-founder of Oracle.

I think it's safe to say Larry Ellison and his son would make major changes to the very left-leaning CNN if they got a hold of it, all of which an American viewing audience—sick and tired of being told both how and what to think by biased media outlets—would welcome. Several sources close to the situation say the Ellisons don’t just want CNN for financial gain but intend to overhaul its editorial direction. No greater revenge for conservatives exists than seizing control of one of their biggest enemies and anti-Trump propaganda makers.

Analysts estimate the outlet pulls in $500 million a year and reaches viewers all over the world, making it a lucrative asset for the Ellisons as well.

"Multiple accounts indicate that the Ellisons’ interest in CNN aligns with a broader effort to reshape media institutions long perceived as dominated by left-wing narratives. Bari Weiss, the former New York Times columnist and current editor-in-chief at CBS News, has taken on the task of squeezing left-wing bias out of CBS’s news programming. Sources familiar with the bid say that, should Paramount Skydance win the bidding war, Weiss could potentially include CNN in her editorial oversight," Breitbart News reported.

The Writers Guild of America is gnawing away at their fingernails over the deal because they fear it would concentrate media ownership, harm workers, and reduce competition in the marketplace. “Combining Warner Bros. with Paramount or another major studio or streamer would be a disaster for writers, for consumers and for competition,” the Guild said.

The Ellisons still lead the current bidding war over Warner Bros. Discovery, competing with Netflix, Amazon, and Comcast. For those wondering if such a deal would violate antitrust laws, legal experts insist the deal would likely avoid scrutiny. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr stated that the agency may not even take part in the deal's review process.

"Reports indicate that White House officials discussed with billionaire Larry Ellison the potential firing of CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar, both of whom President Trump dislikes, according to The Guardian. While neither Ellison nor the administration has confirmed these discussions, a former Justice Department official told the paper that such interactions reflect how 'the government relations game is played,'" Breitbart continued.

The potential deal follows Paramount Skydance’s purchase of Paramount, which gave them ownership and control of CBS News. Since gaining the network, the Ellisons have introduced several changes, including cutting staff, replacing various executives, and cultivating a work environment more open to other viewpoints.

President Donald Trump supports the merger, with a senior administration official telling the New York Post about the strategic importance of owning Warner Bros. Discovery. "Who owns Warner Bros. Discovery is very important to the administration," the official said.

