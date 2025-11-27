The Morning Briefing: Happy Thanksgiving, You Whacky Patriots!

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thanksgiving, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur endorses the enjoyment of cranberry sauce in all of its forms.

We're going to be revisiting a Morning Briefing holiday format that I experimented with (at the Mothership's suggestion) a couple of years ago. You've got fresh links today, but I'll be doing the old radio show thing and rerunning a "classic" Briefing from the archives tomorrow. We'll do that on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day as well. I'll write a quick, fresh blurb for each one, but then I'll be off to enjoy time with my family and friends. I have over six years of vintage Morning Briefings to choose from, so the trips down Memory Lane should be fun.

I'll still be here toiling away on all of the Monday federal holidays, as well as Sydney Sweeney's birthday, whenever it falls on a weekday.

Anyway, after the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu plague in 2020, then four years of the Biden puppet presidency slog, we have a lot to be thankful for this year. We're not addicted to misery like the Dems, which makes the mashed potatoes taste better today. I address patriotic thankfulness in my latest "Beyond the Briefing" video.

So, Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. I'm especially thankful for all of you who hang around here with me every weekday morning. TASTE THOSE MASHED POTATOES!

Everything Isn't Awful

pic.twitter.com/zhylTnD6GM — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 25, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. VIDEO: Venezuela Is Training for World War III and I Can't Stop Laughing

Pro-Life CEO: Crisis Pregnancy Centers in New York City Face Challenges From Mayor-Elect

👏👏👏New Prosecutor Drops Fulton County RICO Case Against Trump and His Co-Defendants

Activist, Too Antisemitic for the Women's March, Finds a Home on Mamdani's Transition Team

What Young Voters Really Think About Free Speech, the Economy, and America’s Future

The Sudden Danger of Sanctuary City Policies

The Video That Will Ruin Your Faith in Gen Z — and the One That Might Restore It

Gratitude Vs. Grievance: The Real Battle Behind Thanksgiving

Ukraine, Russia, and America First: We’re Ducking the Big Issue — and It’s Time to Decide

Silicon Soulmates and the Strange World Built by Modern Loneliness

Don’t Settle for a ‘Merry Christmas’ This Year. This is the Year of the ‘Blessed Christmas.’

The Newsroom Habit That Burns Through Facts and Decency

Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Signs Bill Banning...Hair Discrimination?!?

Is Shooter of National Guardsman an Afghan Illegal Let in by Biden?

Townhall Mothership

Michigan Pharmacist Sentenced to 46 Months for $4M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Mr. Governor, What You Just Said IS NOT Helpful Regarding Today's Shooting of Two National Guardsmen

Democrat Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Dem Men Look Like Women and Dem Women Look Like Men

Jasmine Crockett's minions. National Guardsmen Ambushed in DC Were 'Targeted'

Trump Administration Wants Active Role in Taking Down Hawaii Gun Control Law

Cam&Co. Minnesota Cities' Anti-Gun Efforts on Ice After Gun Owners Caucus Files Lawsuit

NRA Publication Turns to ChatGPT, Then Turns the Script on Anti-Gun Groups

👉Medical Progress: Something We Can All Be Thankful For

Pope Leo XIV: One Spouse Is Enough. 21% of Americans: Uh ...

Michelle Obama Needs to Let the White House Ballroom Go

Slotkin Steps in It Even More in Response to FBI Interview on 'Illegal Orders' Video

Vance Reacts to National Guardsmen Terror Attack, Sends Inspiring Message to Troops Ahead of Thanksgiving

'We Will Never Back Down': Hegseth Sending Hundreds More NG Troops to DC After Terrorist Attack

Well, she's dumb, so...Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and Blamed Trump

More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives

Hakeem Jeffries Hit With Flashback as He Prays for the National Guard Members Who Were Shot

VIP

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'BTB' — Damn Right I'm a Thankful American

Thanksgiving Is Increasingly Important in a Culture of Ingratitude

Forget the Turkey — Let's Talk About America's Foul-Mouthed Parrot

The Left Claims It's 'Racist' to Highlight the Massive Somali-Led Fraud Schemes That Bilked Taxpayers

Is American Urban Culture Beyond Repair? Retail Reparations Pt. III

The Top 10 Christmas Songs of All Time

Is Society Making a Critical Course Correction on Gender Ideology?

Around the Interwebz

NFL Thanksgiving Day Schedule: How To Watch All Football Game Livestreams Online & On TV

Mushroom foragers collect 160 species for food, medicine, art, and science

Does Taking a Cold Shower Actually Have Benefits?

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Of course...

POTUS Press Today

GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2025

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Boston Globe

New Media: New York Magazine

Secondary Print: RealClearPolitics

Radio: iHeartMedia

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: NPR

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

4:20 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY participate in the Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning

Rose Garden

Pre-Credentialed Media

6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY depart the White House en route Palm Beach, Florida

South Lawn

Open Press

8:50 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY arrive Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2025

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Huffpost

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: NPR

EST :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled





THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2025

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The New York Times

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: NPR

EST :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a call with Service Members

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool





FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The New York Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: NPR

EST :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2025

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Washington Post

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: NPR

EST :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled





SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: AURN

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: NPR

EST :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

5:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY depart Palm Beach, Florida, en route the White House

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

5:50 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY arrive the White House

South Lawn

Open Press

