The Sudden Danger of Sanctuary City Policies

So, for several years now, cities such as Chicago have been leaning quite a bit on sanctuary policies, in an effort to keep undocumented immigrants safe from deportation based on their immigration status.

For those wondering just what a “sanctuary policy” is, it effectively limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, in an effort to assure the protection of those being hunted.

Now, in the early years of this policy – way back in 1985 – this wasn’t such a big deal. In today’s climate, however? It’s borderline dangerous.

That’s because, thanks to former President Joe Biden’s relaxed border policies over the years, hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants have made their way into the United States. And while not all of them are criminals or dangerous types, you’d be surprised just how many are. We’re talking gang members, murderers, and other types that could do harm to citizens and their children.

President Donald Trump has taken it upon himself to create a program earlier this year to have these undocumented citizens deported back to their home countries, with the help of his border czar, Tom Homan, and several thousand ICE agents. But, surprise, some cities still believe the sanctuary city policy is worth keeping. And that includes Chicago, thanks to foolhardy decisions by Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.D. Pritzker.

That explains why Chicago has been butting heads with Trump, trying to send the National Guard into their city. But a new report has just revealed how much help is truly needed in the area.

In the report, we learn more about the latest arrests in Operation Midway Blitz, an ongoing campaign where the worst of the illegal immigrant criminals out there are being arrested – despite them leaning on these sanctuary city policies for so long.

Several suspects were arrested this past week, convicted of crimes including domestic violence, sexual abuse of a child, armed robbery, and several other heinous acts.

I won’t detail every suspect, but let’s point out a couple here.

Juan Toledo Vasquez, a 54-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and possession of fraudulent identification. He has been removed from the United States twice, once in 2000 and again in 2007.

So not only did Vasquez sexually assault a child, but he’s already been deported. Twice. And yet he somehow found a way back into the United States – again, with help from Biden’s border policies. Ridiculous.

Here’s another:

Jose Juarez Soto, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of domestic battery and criminal recklessness involving a deadly weapon. Border Patrol previously granted him a voluntary return to Mexico in March 2010, but he illegally reentered the country sometime afterward.

Again, someone who easily waltzed their way back into our country after heinous crimes. These are the people sanctuary policies are protecting.

ICE Chicago Field Office Director Sam Olson noted, “These arrests are a drop in the bucket. ICE Chicago is out doing targeted enforcement every day to protect people where their local leaders have failed, and we have arrested thousands of dangerous criminal aliens.”

Exactly. While Marshall and his team are cuddling illegal immigrants and demanding their protection, ICE is still getting the job done when it comes to arresting those who would do harm to others.

Had the sanctuary policies not been put in place, the suspects “would be in their home countries rather than victimizing innocent people here in the United States.”

But, once again, Biden and his associates believe they’re far more valuable than the citizens they were sworn to protect. It’s ludicrous.

Here’s hoping that these arrests wake some people up and make them realize that the sanctuary policies are being horribly abused by criminals out there. I would think there could be exceptions, or even rules, for those who cross the line. Apparently not. But there should be.

That said, here’s to the ICE agents and men and women in blue who work tirelessly to keep our country safe. I wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving!

