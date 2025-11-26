Why Gen-Xers (And YOU) Should Sign Up for VIP

I’ve been writing here at PJ Media for just over a week, and I’m still amazed I get the opportunity. The writers here bring expertise across many different fields, giving depth to the columns and articles they produce.

Advertisement

Where else are you going to learn so much about the scourge that is Islamofascism but through the scholarly pieces by Robert Spencer? Or go behind the scenes to learn about the public relations tactics of corporations, politicians, and celebs but by our own Scott Pinsker? I know I’d never keep up with the crazy goings-on on the "West Coast, Messed Coast" except through Victoria Taft’s articles.

I could keep going on with every contributor – they all have their specialties, and I HATE to leave any out. These writers’ work is so brilliant that I have to write before I read any of their articles; otherwise, I get intimidated into writer’s block.

So much of this good work is free (including the hilarious tale of how buying a $100 beater taught Jamie K. Wilson life lessons). So why, you may ask, should you buy a VIP subscription?

Five Reasons to Upgrade to VIP

You’ll never get to ride the magical mescaline pony with Stephen Kruiser and Kevin Downey, Jr., unless you go VIP and hear the entire "Unwoke" podcast. It will become your latest guilty pleasure. Are you excited about the upcoming semi-quincentennial? (That’s America’s 250 birthday party next year.) If you’re a VIP, you can read Tim O’Brien’s series of columns celebrating the country’s history. Every PJM author writes VIP pieces, taking the time to delve deeper into a subject. These longer articles give you more to ponder. For those who can give a little bit more, there’s the inimitable “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” a live chat hour for VIP Gold members featuring Stephen Kruiser, Stephen Green, and a revolving door of guests. The chat board itself is a clubhouse. It's how I got to know this merry band. Most of all, purchasing a VIP membership allows you to support writing and reporting from a conservative point of view. PJ Media is still squelched by the big search engines, as well as Facebook. Without the VIP program, PJ Media would be hard-pressed to pay anyone to write for it.

Advertisement

A Bonus Reason

The VIP offer is even better this Black Friday weekend! If you become a Platinum VIP member, you're entered for a chance to win a lifetime subscription. No more yearly payments!

Go here to compare all the benefits of the different VIP membership levels and sign up.

Gen X and PJ Media

And now, a special nudge for my Gen X peers: We may never see a conservative president of our own generation. Perhaps we will see Gen Xers Ron DeSantis or Marco Rubio in the Oval Office, but I’ve pinned my 2028 hopes on Vice President J.D. Vance, a millennial born in 1984.

Gen X may not count the Commander in Chief among our ranks, but we do have some of the best pop culture memories. (Can any decade top '80s music? I think not.) We're one of the last generations to share common TV memories. We woke up on Saturday mornings and watched Super Friends and G.I. Joe, interspersed with Schoolhouse Rock mini-lectures that had us singing the preamble to the Constitution (bet it's going through your head right now), learning history almost unconsciously, and knowing what conjunctions were before we learned them in grammar class.

Related: Remembering 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving'

We sat through the same commercials so many times that the jingles are forever grooved in our brains ("Takes a licking and keeps on ticking"). One of my favorites is the Life cereal commercial from the 1970s.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Be like Mikey trying Life Cereal — try VIP! I bet you’ll like it.

Now is the BEST time to subscribe to PJ Media. On this Black Friday weekend through Monday, join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. If you go Platinum, you're automatically entered for a chance to win one of five Platinum subscriptions for life!