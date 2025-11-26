Don’t Settle for a ‘Merry Christmas’ This Year. This is the Year of the ‘Blessed Christmas.’

The day after tomorrow, the annual rage will commence over whether or not we are permitted to wish each other a “Merry Christmas.” If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you fall into the pro-“Merry Christmas” camp.

Advertisement

But some things have been happening of late that will require those of us in the “Merry Christmas” crowd to up our game.

The onslaught of brutal attacks and killings of Christians in Nigeria, the overt intimidation of Christians on the part of Muslims throughout Europe, and, closer to home, the assassination of Charlie Kirk, because his biblically rooted conservative activism has been framed as hate by a huge number of leftists.

The efforts to erase Jesus Christ from all popular culture are ramping up, and not just to appease the politically correct. The enemies of Christianity are more emboldened than ever. They have become blatantly aggressive with the attitude, “What are you going to do about it?”

Muslims in Germany disrupted a Christmas market, furious that Christians dare celebrate Christmas. If they hate our traditions that much, stop migrating to Christian countries.



No more bending. Deportation when? Who’s with me? 🎄 pic.twitter.com/FGYEMLXyK3 — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) November 24, 2025

Against this backdrop, it won’t be enough to simply have a battle over words – “Happy Holidays” vs. “Merry Christmas.” That particular debate was rooted in sensitivities largely emanating from your company’s Human Resources (HR) department, where the goal has been to dilute all things that had religious meaning to achieve the goal of not offending anyone.

That’s not what’s happening now. Now the goal is precisely to offend you if you are a Christian or a Jew, and to remind you that you and the entire West are being conquered.

Advertisement

If you fall into the pattern this year of arguing only in favor of wishing each other a “Merry Christmas,” you may be taking your eye off the ball. You may be distracted from doing something else that could be much more meaningful.

At the end of the day, what does “Merry Christmas” really mean anyway?

According to history, the expression came into being sometime around 1534 when an English Catholic bishop and cardinal named John Fisher wrote in a letter to England’s chief minister, “And this our Lord God send you a merry Christmas, and a comfortable, to your heart’s desire.”

Charles Dickens propelled the term to stratospheric levels of popularity in 1843 when he wrote his classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The book, a best-seller, included several references to “Merry Christmas,” including Scrooge’s nephew wishing him, “A Merry Christmas, uncle! God save you!”

That was when the first commercially printed Christmas Cards prominently featured the phrase “Merry Christmas,” which only rose in popularity until late in the 20th century, when your HR director, your legal department, and woke decision-makers in marketing and the media got a hold of it and shook the life out of it.

But today, the enemies of Christmas aren’t just woke. They are, in their own words, driven by hatred of Christianity.

Islamic scholar says Muslims should hate non-Muslims during holidays because they offend Allah:



“Which times of the year do we have to hate?



Christmas, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, Easter, Hanukkah. During these festivals, they increase their sins against Allah.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/RoUBlSqCUB — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 8, 2025

Advertisement

This is how it looks in the land of Charles Dickens right now.

Muslims purposely antagonizing Christians enjoying a Christmas tree.



Taking liberties everywhere they go.



All whilst playing the victim.

pic.twitter.com/jCL5zPjtyS — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 19, 2025

And while it’s difficult to tell how much of an impact this anti-Christian movement is having, if left unchecked, it will dominate through force.

Towns in Germany are canceling Christmas markets and ending a long standing tradition over the cost of security.



This is what muslims are doing to the ones that remain.pic.twitter.com/tgZmzbym2P — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 9, 2025

So what’s the proper response, and where does a trite little Christmas greeting fit into the mix?

The response is easy and informed by all of history. Persevere. Christianity has prospered and grown simply by being committed to persevering in spite of all the extreme amounts of persecution it has faced. Ironically, this passive commitment to perseverance is a major reason it has become the world’s most dominant religion. Its faithful believe the Word itself is so powerful that just dedicating yourself to it and doing it at scale will win in the end.

And that’s the impetus for what I would humbly suggest is a proper replacement for “Merry Christmas” this year. “Merry” is about joy and happiness, which is all well and good. But this is a time for something better and more powerful. This season, wish people happiness, joy, and God’s blessing simply by telling people to have “a blessed Christmas.”

Advertisement

This is a more direct and complete way to remind others that not only is Jesus the “reason for the season,” but also that this is a religious time. Not an excuse to force your beliefs on others, but rather a time to unapologetically testify that you are a believer in Jesus Christ. That you wish peace and goodwill to everyone you meet, and that in the end, you trust that it’s God’s goodness that will win the day. Not hatred, divisiveness, and bitterness.

Those who might say this in itself is divisive miss the point. When an unhappy person tells you that your happiness is the cause of their unhappiness, and that the only cure is for you to be as equally unhappy as they are, you can’t do anything about that.

Best to just persevere. Wish everyone a blessed Christmas and pray. It’s worked before, and it will work this time.

With the start of the Christmas season, PJ Media VIP's Black Friday sale is back! From now through Monday evening at 11:59 p.m., get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! PJ Media’s VIP memberships give you the best way to arm yourself with some great arguments if you find yourself in a friendly debate with your leftist coworker or brother-in-law this holiday season. Join the fight! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Right now, if you join PJ Media VIP Platinum, you will be entered for a chance to win one of five Lifetime Platinum memberships. That's right – five lucky winners will receive VIP Platinum access FOR LIFE.