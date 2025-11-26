Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Signs Bill Banning...Hair Discrimination?!?

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro made an appearance at a hair salon in West Philadelphia to sign new legislation into law that bans "hair discrimination" in the state. I wish I were making this up, ladies and gentlemen, but I'm not. Apparently, "hair discrimination" is a really big problem these days. Leave it to Democrats to create new problems where none previously existed.

This is exactly the kind of goofiness that got Donald Trump elected to a second term in 2024. And yet, liberals have learned nothing from the spanking they received. Oh well. Their failure to recalibrate their policy platform is just paving the way for big wins for the Republican Party in the midterms.

The new bill, known as the CROWN Act — which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” — demands protections for “natural" hairstyles, which the bill says includes locs, braids, twists, afros, and more. The Pennsylvania Senate passed the CROWN Act with a vote of 44-3.

“Real freedom means being respected for who you are — no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to,” Shapiro said of the bill. “For too long, many Pennsylvanians have faced discrimination simply for hairstyles that reflect their identity and culture — that ends today.”

I'm certainly glad leftists have their priorities straight, aren't you? After all, choice of hairstyle is one of the highest concerns for the average American voter. I bet most would probably assume economic issues sit at the forefront of worries Americans have, but that's a total misconception. It's the hair. Just trust the Democrats on this one. Their elites know what's best, you know.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton and Democratic U.S. Rep. La'Tasha D. Mayes have worked together to push the CROWN Act into law since 2019. They both stated they had personal motivations for seeing it pass. Drafting legislation to benefit themselves personally is more than a little neurotic.

“I never wore braids from law school to being a public defender for seven years in this city, because I always had a perception that it would not be respected,” McClinton explained. “They will not look at your hair and say you cannot work here. They will not look at your hair and say you do not belong.”

“Hair discrimination has taken confidence from our children, but that ends today,” Mayes said. “Hair discrimination has taken dignity from workers, but that ends today. It has taken access to economic opportunities, hopes and dreams, but that begins to end today.”

The CROWN Act first appeared in the House of Representatives in 2021, but lawmakers didn’t approve it until 2023. Legislators then reintroduced it in both the House and Senate in 2024, but it still hasn’t passed. A total of 28 states across the country have similar laws on the books.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has pushed the issue of black hair as a major topic during her book tour. Obama went on a long-winded rant about how black women feel "trapped" by pressure from society when it comes to their physical appearance. She said they feel like they have to keep their hair straight, which creates difficulty in participating in normal, everyday activities.

“Let me explain something to white people. Our hair comes out of our head naturally in a curly pattern,” the 61-year-old said in early November. “When we straighten it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness.”

“That’s why so many of us can’t swim, and we run away from the water. People won’t go to the gym because we’re trying to keep our hair straight for y’all! It’s exhausting, expensive and takes up so much time," the former first lady added.

Obama wrapped up her rant by telling the rest of society to “get out of” her hair.

“So why do we need an act … an act of law to get white folks out of our hair? Don’t tell me how to wear my hair. Don’t wonder about it. Don’t touch it. Just don’t. It just is,” she concluded.

