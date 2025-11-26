Activist, Too Antisemitic for the Women's March, Finds a Home on Mamdani's Transition Team

Hot Air's David Strom asks, "Just How Bad Will Mamdani Be?" The answer is pretty darn bad, and that may be an understatement.

For any executive political office, listening to what a politician says about what he's going to do is only part of the equation. The actual test of the way someone will govern in an executive capacity is in who they choose to advise them. Choosing the advisors reveals the inner workings of an executive's mind, and Mamdani has told us a lot about that little voice in his head by looking at the people he's chosen to sit on his advisory committees.

On Monday, the socialist mayor-elect released a list of his advisors for his "community safety committee." It should actually be called the "dismantle the NYPD committee." Some of the characters he named to advise him are straight out of a Karl Marx comic book.

Take Professor Alex Vitale, Professor of Sociology and Coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center. Is this guy punking us, or is he serious?

🚨 “Kill the Cop in Our Head”: Mamdani Transition Pick Rejects Reform, Calls Policing “Violence Work,” and Advocates for "Pod Mapping"



Zohran Mamdani just appointed Professor Alex Vitale to his community safety transition team.



Vitale says it plainly, “Policing is about… pic.twitter.com/jvwgh3CUt6 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) November 25, 2025

“Policing is about violence work, and I want to get the violence out of it, whatever we call it.” “It also doesn’t mean everything has to be under the control of the state… we can do co-counseling and we can do pod mapping. We can do that person-to-person organizing of our daily lives and our living spaces and our working spaces.”

Golly gosh darn it, I can see paradise by the dashboard light. This guy should be kept more than 500 yards from any police station in the city.

Another entrant in the "Craziest Marxist Appointed by Mamdani" sweepstakes is Tamika Mallory. Mallory was a moving force behind the 2017 Women's March opposing Donald Trump's inauguration. Actually, the Women's March was nothing more than a radical-left bitch session about life in general. Every leftist bugaboo known to man and god was protested, shouted against, advocated against, and hysterically screamed about by several million women and others who secretly wanted to be girls.

Mallory was recruited to help implement Zohran Mamdani's signature campaign promise: "reform" the police. She's advising the mayor-elect on the best way to organize what may be called a new "Department of Community Safety." Or it may be called a "criminal's best friend."

Mallory has a "history," as her apologists might say. She was buddy-buddy with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and has been quoted as saying some very antisemitic things about Jews.

New York Sun:

In 2018, however, Ms. Mallory came under scrutiny after Tablet magazine reported that she and another march leader, Carmen Perez, had suggested during an early planning meeting in 2016 that Jews “bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people” and repeated the false claim that Jews led the American slave trade. Such debunked allegations feature prominently in “The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews,” a book by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan that historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. described in 1992 as “the bible of the new anti-Semitism.” The Anti-Defamation League has identified Mr. Farrakhan as “one of the most prominent antisemites in America.” Ms. Mallory has denied the Tablet account, though she has repeatedly expressed public support for Mr. Farrakhan. In 2017, she posted a photo with Mr. Farrakhan on Instagram, wishing him happy birthday and calling him “the GOAT.” The following year she attended and promoted a Farrakhan event where he accused “Satanic Jews” of having a “grip on the media” and declared that “the powerful Jews are my enemy.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called Mallory “simply the wrong choice for a committee on community safety.”

An ADL spokesman told the Sun, “Given the fact that New York’s Jewish community is facing antisemitism and security threats at unprecedented levels, the mayor-elect needs to appoint someone who will unite, rather than divide, communities."

When announcing the committees, Mamdani stated that a "love for hard work, a deep belief in the promise of New York City, and a commitment to the affordability agenda that New Yorkers are demanding unite the more than 400 experts we have appointed to our Transition team."

If Vitale and Mallory are any indication of what Mamdani's transition team believes, New York City is in a lot worse trouble than they might suspect.

