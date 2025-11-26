Actress Raises Concern With Nude Content, Erratic Behavior in Strange Social Media Posts

Actress Taryn Manning, most well known for her role in the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, is causing concern among many of her fans after she posted a bunch of naked images and videos that also show her exhibiting bizarre behavior. For a lot of folks, it echoes the weird content pop sensation Britney Spears has posted on Instagram in recent years, worrying fans that Manning might be heading straight into a serious mental health crisis.

Things took a strange turn on Monday, when Manning posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing around barefoot with her breasts playing peek-a-boo from within an unbuttoned shirt. Not long after the initial clip, she posted another, this time doing a strip tease and ditching her top completely. She captioned the video, "We have zero control of the outcome. Your birthday suit is yours. Remember we only became self-conscious after EVE messed up. Go back to the roots. Be free again."

This definitely does not sound like the kind of behavior you'd expect from someone who is playing with a full deck of cards. And just because nudity is our natural state doesn't mean you flaunt yourself all over the internet for people, including young teens, to ogle. Yes, the fall of man caused shame over nakedness, but God also commands modesty. Keep your bits covered, folks. It's the law. It's also irresponsible to contribute to the corruption of the young. Just ask Socrates. He knows a thing or two about the consequences of corrupting the youth, though, in reality, he probably did nothing wrong. The same cannot be said about Manning.

Manning’s crazy train didn’t stop there. She posted additional nude content, plus a throwback photo with the aforementioned Britney Spears, which prompted followers to compare the two women’s behavior.

“I know it makes some of you uncomfortable that I’m always half naked, but when you’re just cruising around your property and it’s your home then why can’t I?” Manning said in a video from Monday. In the post, Manning wore an unbuttoned plaid shirt with nothing on underneath as she walked around her property, offering viewers more than a little glimpse at her breasts.

Manning also revealed that she was remodeling her home and planning to "move far, far away where no one can find me." Her speech then started to slur as she added, "Hopefully, not even the government because I don't want to pay taxes anymore. I don't really trust Trump."

The actress then posted a video of herself dancing naked, but she deleted it soon after. In case anyone thought she’d snapped back to her senses, she followed it up with topless photos and the picture with Spears. Spears has built a reputation for posting nearly nude content and bizarre dance videos on her Instagram account.

One fan responded to the weird posts, saying, “You’re going to die from your alcoholism. Being able to showcase it like this to the world is such a sadly bizarre thing to bear witness to." Another said, "Don't let them Britney Spears you, Tara," with a third responding, "She's Britney Spearsing herself."

A user then added, "I was a fan, but there is something seriously wrong at this point."

Manning also gained recognition for her role as Eminem's ex-girlfriend in the film 8 Mile.

