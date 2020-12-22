The Morning Briefing: Will Gestapo Joe Make a Hard Run at Gun Owners Right Away?

Time for a Biden-Inspired “Tragic Boating Accident”

Happy Tuesday, good friends on the Kruiser Morning Briefing Way. Traditional folk dancing may yet save us.

Shorter days here during this Winter Solstice week lead to long nights of pondering the future that awaits us in the new year. The flipping of the calendar page to January 1st holds less promise this year, of course, but ponder we must.

When not dealing with the freedom-crippling vagaries of a political pandemic my mind wanders to the looming reality of the nightmare that will be the Biden-Harris administration and all of its promised “healing.”

On Sunday night I was out in public enjoying drinks and an abundance of delicious Mexican food with some friends, one of whom is convinced that Biden will never be inaugurated and that Trump will be back. I admired the enthusiasm, but that’s a train I’m not able to ride anymore. I think I’ve fleshed out my reasoning well here in recent weeks.

Again, I would never be happier to be wrong.

It’s imperative to prepare for the system shock of an administration that has the potential to be such a nightmare that conservatives will be longing for the relatively happy days of the Obama administration. Biden is bringing back a lot of the flacks from the Lightbringer Era, and they all seem to be itchy to get working on unfinished business from the first go-round. In fact, you could say that a lot of them are probably looking at this as Obama’s third term. It’s not like the empty vessel Biden is possessed of any great original vision, and he is a pathological plagiarist.

He’ll probably just spend what time he has in office ripping off his former boss.

Present-day Democrats aren’t big fans of individual liberty, American sovereignty, or the United States Constitution. Grandpa Gropes and his handlers seem to want to sweep into office and remind everyone of that right away. He’s already promising that he’ll get right to work on making America not be America anymore, but part of the progressive New World Order:

On day one, my administration will rejoin the Paris Agreement and put America back in the business of leading the world on climate change. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 19, 2020

If we’re going with the “unfinished business” theory we should take a look at what Biden-Harris will be like on Second Amendment issues. One of Obama’s biggest regrets was not getting any comprehensive gun control legislation pushed through Congress when he was president. There’s a good chance that it will be a priority again with Barry O’s “Mini Me” in office.

My colleague Tom Knighton over at our sister site Bearing Arms wrote a post yesterday about just how many anti-gun people Biden is trying to surround himself with in his administration and how that might play out:

Now, the question becomes, why does any of this matter. After all, just how much authority can these people have over guns. The answer is more than you might think. Each sets policies for their respective departments. As our legislative branch has outsourced so much of the job of lawmaking to the executive branch by dictating those departments will be in charge of creating regulations, they’ve handed each cabinet member more than enough authority to make life difficult for gun owners. What’s worse is that no one can keep up with all the regulations, meaning many gun owners may do something that was legal just weeks earlier, only to find out the hard way that what they’ve done is now illegal.

Nothing can make liberty disappear quite like burying it underneath a mountain of paperwork. It’s stealthy, relentless, and designed to break the will of the free citizens.

The runoff elections in Georgia loom large for Biden’s ant-gun agenda, which Tom also wrote about. If the Democrats get those seats Biden will have at least a two-year window of opportunity to get something done via legislation. It won’t be easy, but it’s definitely going to be there.

Either way, Second Amendment fans are in for a bumpy ride when the Drooling Joe and Bad Cop Kamala circus hits town.

Looks like it might be time to take my guns out on a boating excursion and hope that there isn’t any rough weather that could cause them to get lost.

Yeah, that can happen in Tucson.

#RIP

Kevin Greene, the longtime NFL star who terrorized opposing quarterbacks throughout his 15-year career, died Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said. He was 58. pic.twitter.com/WNuD4dCSdg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2020

___

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.