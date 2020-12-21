Seriously? AG Barr Says He’s ‘Not Seen a Reason’ to Appoint a Special Counsel to Investigate Hunter Biden

Attorney General Bill Barr says he will not appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The son of former Vice President Joe Biden is currently under criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, though such an investigation is liable to be kiboshed should Joe Biden take office in January.

Barr spoke with reporters at the Department of Justice Monday morning, “To the extent that there is an investigation I think it’s being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the Department and to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a Special Counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” he said.

Barr said he’s “hoping that the next administration handles that matter responsibly.”

Yeah, right.

