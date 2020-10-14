SMOKING GUN: Secret Email Reveals Hunter Biden Introduced Joe Biden to Burisma Executive

A bombshell report from the New York Post shows that back in 2015, Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma. This introduction occurred less than a year before Vice President Biden successfully pressured the Ukrainian government into firing the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan unless they did so.

The Post reports that the “never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board.” Hunter Biden was reportedly making over $80,000 a month to serve on the board of the company, despite having no experience in the energy sector, raising questions about whether his position was actually about getting access to the Obama White House.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” reads the e-mail, dated April 17, 2015.

In another email from May 2014, Pozharskyi asks Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on behalf of the company.

Hunter was cleared to work for Burisma by the Obama White House despite the Obama State Department raising objections about it. Burisma reportedly asked the Obama administration to quash corruption allegations against the company.

The emails were found amongst “a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer” that had been dropped off, possibly by Hunter Biden, at a repair shop in Delaware. The Post reports that “other material extracted from the computer includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter […] smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.” The computer and its hard drive were seized by the FBI in December.

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed to have been unaware of his son’s business dealings.

“I never discussed a single thing with my son about anything having to do with Ukraine. No one has indicated I have,” Biden claimed last year. But his insistence that he was in the dark about Hunter’s Ukraine business dealings was contradicted by Hunter himself. According to an article in The New Yorker from July 2019 titled, “Will Hunter Biden Jeopardize His Father’s Campaign?” the former vice president did discuss overseas business dealings with his son.

A photo obtained by Tucker Carlson Tonight back in October 2019 also showed Joe Biden and his son Hunter golfing with Burisma Holdings board member Devon Archer. The photo was taken in August 2014, a few months after Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma.

During the Council on Foreign Relations meeting in Washington, D.C., in January 2018, Joe Biden infamously bragged about his role in the firing of then-prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who had been investigating Burisma.

“I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee,” Biden explained. “And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t. So they said they had — they were walking out to a press conference. I said, ‘Nah, I’m not going to — or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars.’ They said, ‘You have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said —’ I said, ‘Call him.’ I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’”

“I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said.

Biden argued that his actions were above board because he was carrying out the “official policy” of the Obama administration to root out corruption in Ukraine. “It was a fully transparent policy carried out in front of the whole world and fully, fully embraced by the international community of democracies,” he claimed. But corruption claims against Shokin were dubious, and Shokin filed a federal complaint in Ukraine against Biden, charging he “abused his power.” Shokin also noted that his ouster effectively ended the investigation into Burisma. “No active investigation into the offenses concerning the company ‘Burisma Holding Limited’ (Cyprus) was carried out and, therefore, the persons implicated in these offenses were not identified, nor arrested or charged,” Shokin explained. In other words, thanks to Biden, Burisma and his son Hunter were off the hook. _____

