Air Force DOGEs $10 Billion in Wasteful Spending

Donald Trump’s Air Force Secretary collaborated with the Department of Government Efficiency to slash a staggering $10 billion in wasteful and unnecessary spending.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised Air Force Secretary Troy Meink in a video revealing the DOGE results. Meink and DOGE “secured more than $10 billion in savings. They're cutting waste and working with vendors to reduce contract spending,” Hegseth said. “So I want to commend you, Mr. Secretary, and the entire Air Force team for being relentless in rooting out excess.”

NEW: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Secretary Troy Meink just announced they have ended 500 contracts worth $10 BILLION with @DOGE



The $10 billion in cuts make the Air Force exceptional among the branches for saving taxpayers money, Hegseth emphasized. “The Air Force can now claim the top two spots on the DOGE savings podium,” he joked. “I don't know where this podium is. I'm told that [it's] somewhere, maybe the basement in the Pentagon, but we're going to dust it off.”

Humor aside, Hegseth repeated that the Air Force “claims the top two spots, symbolizing their commitment to leadership and to you the taxpayer. So thank you, Mr. Secretary, for being an example of stewardship, and we appreciate your dedication to President Trump's mission of peace through strength, outstanding work.”

Meink returned Hegseth’s compliments and agreed that ensuring wise use of taxpayer dollars “is critical to national security and maintaining your lethality.” What an unusual perspective from a federal official. Usually, bureaucrats can’t wait to find more reasons to spend money they don’t really have. “Over the past six months, we've looked at 500 contracts, 50 business systems realizing more than $10 billion in savings,” he added.

The Air Force, like the other branches of the military, is looking to strengthen, update, and improve its capabilities and forces. With “the modernization going on, which is the largest in the history of the Air Force, every last dollar could be necessary to bring that lethality and peace through strength,” Meink stated, thanking his team.

Hegseth marveled at the statistics: “50 business systems — that gives you a sense of what we're up against here. I mean, 500 contracts is probably just the beginning.” Meink agreed, “Part of it was actually shrinking down the number of businesses.”

Hegseth pointed out that the update includes “huge platforms America is going to rely upon. I mean, the F-47 — you name it. The Air Force is involved in it. This is huge. This is why was part of what we were sent here to do, find those dollars to put them toward the President's mission to keep the country safe. So I appreciate you leading the way. A lot of hard work here. And thank you to DOGE also.”

DOGE continues to partner with numerous federal agencies under the new Trump administration leadership to identify and end the staggering and deeply entrenched waste, fraud, and abuse using our taxpayer money. With our national security depending on a disciplined military with integrity and honor, we need as much DOGE-ing in the military branches as possible.

