The Morning Briefing: The Americans Who Matter Are Opposed to Vaccine Mandates

We’ve been discussing the mandate fetishists all year here now, most recently about the toll they’re taking on first responders in New York City. The mandates have been taking a toll on health care workers too. In fact, it seems like all of the people we really need to keep things running properly in this great land have some misgivings about the raging mandates that the Democrats are so fond of.

Athena has got the latest chapter in this saga for us:

In an industry already squeezed between labor shortages and interruptions to established best practices, America’s trucking organizations are warning the Biden Administration not to make things worse with a capricious, illogical vaccine mandate. “With one of the most mobile workforces in the nation, the logistical challenge of vaccinating 3.6 million truck drivers as they move cross country is nearly impossible as drivers may not return to their base of operations for several days or even weeks at a time,” wrote John Lyboldt, president of the Truckload Carriers Association, in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation. “This natural lack of consistency regarding the individual schedules of drivers presents an even larger challenge when considering the weekly testing provision of the forthcoming mandate. Adding to this is the exorbitant cost of implementing a weekly testing regime for our mobile workforce and the added burden on our nation’s laboratories, which the industry is already heavily relying upon to detect drug and alcohol users in compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s [FMCSA] Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.” Lyboldt also expressed concern that the mandate could prompt qualified drivers to flee the industry, as it has done to other labor forces where similar mandates have been applied, such as municipal workers in cities nationwide. “TCA believes the ramifications of the vaccine mandate on the trucking industry would decimate the current driver pool, creating unacceptably long wait times for freight deliveries across the nation … Finding qualified drivers to haul the nation’s freight safely and efficiently is already a challenge within the industry, a challenge which will only be exacerbated under a massive driver exodus.”

Joe Biden’s America, ladies and gentlemen!

Despite all of the ongoing disaster, Biden and his puppet masters are encouraging business owners to continue participating in it even though a court has called a temporary halt to all of it.

The soy boy betas who pollute politics, academia, and the mainstream media are the strongest proponents of vaccine mandates, and we really don’t need any of them to continue functioning. They’re all busy jackboot-stomping all over our freedoms and not contributing anything else to society.

I’d much rather be paying attention to the nurses, cops, firefighters, and truckers.

We’re celebrating the second anniversary of the launch of our VIP program all week. Many of us will be writing nostalgia pieces that I’ll share snippets of here for the rest of the week. Paula kicked it off with “It’s Been a 16-Year Wild Ride at PJ Media,” which features a nice pic of a younger, thinner, Stephen Kruiser from back in the PJTV days. Here’s a bit from the post:

The word “blog” was only a few years old then. Five years earlier, there were only about two dozen blogs on the internet, but by 2005 that number had exploded to nearly 50 million. I don’t think that anyone could have imagined the changes we’d see over the next 16 years, not only in the news and political landscape but also in the evolution of online media. Pajamas Media was an upstart at the time, challenging the Goliaths in the mainstream media who thought they were too big to fail. They had money, power, prestige, arrogance, and a sense of entitlement. And they weren’t watching their backs. Simon and Johnson launched Pajamas Media in the wake of the “Rathergate” scandal — where Real Journalist and CBS anchor Dan Rather used forged military documents to try and smear George W. Bush. In the wake of the embarrassing episode, CBS apologist Jonathan Klein made a snarky comment about bloggers in their pajamas writing without editorial oversight. Thus the name Pajamas Media was born.

There are a lot more fond memories in the post, including some vintage VodkaPundit from 2005.

VodkaPundit: Have You Seen Kamala Harris? Neither Has Anyone Else

AWKWARD. BOOM: The Star Witness for Prosecution in Rittenhouse Trial Just Blew Up the State’s Case

Truckers Warn Against Biden Vaccine Mandate

Biden Demagogues Americans in Bizarre Presser

While World Focuses on ‘Islamophobia,’ Christians Live Precarious Existence in Muslim Lands

Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Can’t Stop Talking About Biden’s Fart Heard ‘Round the World

Trump, House Republicans, Spending, and Credibility

Florida Leads the Way, Plans Special Legislative Session to Prohibit Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

FBI Sharply Increases Investigations of ‘Domestic Extremism,’ But Where’s the Evidence It Even Exists?

Nationwide Vaccine Mandate Walk-outs Planned for the Next Four Days

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Nice Infrastructure Bill You Have There, Joe — Too Bad It Might Have Destroyed Your Presidency

Academic Wants a U.S. ‘War’ Against ‘Climate Change’

Poppin’ Fresh got schooled. ‘Who or What Is the Woke Media?’ Brian Stelter Asks His Guest; Enlightenment Ensues

Antifa Medic Wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse Makes Never-Before-Heard Accusation From Witness Stand. It May Backfire on Him.

At Gathering of Presidential Hopefuls, Pence Slams Biden on Israel

Is Our Military Being Used as Vaccine Guinea Pigs? A Flight Surgeon’s Testimony Will Make You Wonder

Biden’s Plan to Compensate Illegals Is Ridiculously Unpopular

America Is Hanging on by a Thread

Like one does. Pete Buttigieg is Focused on…’Racist’ Bridges

‘Extraordinarily Problematic’: Unvaccinated NIAID Scientist Slams Vaccine Mandates Pushed by Boss Fauci

I miss the nuns. Loudoun County’s Equity Consultant Says Relationships, Not Learning, Should be the Focus of Public Schools

The Truth Behind Media Fact-Checkers — Brad Slager and Newsbusters’ Tim Graham Discuss Press Propagandists

Obama Official Throws Joe Under the Bus: Calling Afghanistan Disaster a Success ‘Hurts Your Credibility’

China Prepares to Challenge the US Navy

Is MO’s Second Amendment Preservation Act Good For Criminals?

Cam&Co. Gun Control Is Dooming Dems To Defeat In Rural America

ABC News Says It Talked To Gun Owners. They Talked To Gun Control Activists

Turley: Why is the FBI investigating the theft of a diary?

Erik Wemple: Are the sites who reported false information about the Steele dossier going to correct the record?

Film review and retrospective: The Emperors Club

‘Anything to make it sound scary or sinister’: Reporter notes that Gov. Ron DeSantis refers to the COVID vaccine as ‘the jab’

MSNBC shares an inflation hot take that’s BEGGING for a coveted Ron Klain retweet; Updated

WH deputy spox denies Peter Doocy’s pipeline question as long as possible until no longer able to do so

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Don’t Look Now, But There’s a Nuclear Nightmare A-Brewing

Trump Reveals When He’ll ‘Probably’ Announce His 2024 Intentions

Democrats Constantly Prove That We Need Election Integrity

GOLD Schlichter: Glenn Youngkin Was the Right Guy at the Right Time

AMC Entertainment’s Reddit Investors Want It To Make Movies (Again), A Branded Credit Card, AMC Cryptocurrency – Could Be, Says CEO Adam Aron

Biden Administration Now Attacking Reporters For Asking Questions About Biden’s Jackpot Payouts to Illegal Aliens, Calling Them “Disrespectful”

SpaceX successfully brings crew of four home from the International Space Station

Senior Sprint: 105-Year-Old Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins Just Set a New Track-and-Field Record

