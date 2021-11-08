Biden’s Plan to Compensate Illegals Is Ridiculously Unpopular

Joe Biden can’t quite figure out whether he actually has a plan to compensate illegals separated from their families at the border or how much he plans to compensate them, but whatever the plan is, Americans don’t like it.

“If in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child — you lost your child — it’s gone — you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance,” Biden said last week.

But, according to a new poll from the Trafalgar Group, 66.9 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s plan to compensate illegal immigrants separated from their families at the border $450,000 each for “psychological trauma.”

VIP: Joe Biden Doesn’t Really Care About Illegals Separated at the Border. Here’s How We Know.

Opposition to the plan isn’t partisan either. 45.8 percent of Democrats disapprove of the plan, compared to 36.4 percent who approve. Republican opposition to the plan was the strongest, coming it as 88.1 percent, and 67.5 percent of those without party affiliation disapprove of the plan.

Biden originally denied his administration was considering such a plan, calling the reports “garbage” before eventually conceding they were planning to issue payments, but not in the amount of $450,000. The Trafalgar poll specifically asked about the $450,000 payments, so it’s not clear how much the amount impacts support for the plan.