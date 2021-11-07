Biden's Plan to Compensate Illegals Is All About Politics, Not Justice

Joe Biden can’t exactly keep his story straight when it comes to compensating illegal immigrants separated from their families at the southern border the whopping sum of $450,000. Originally, he referred to the report as “garbage.” Eventually, Biden denied calling the report garbage, claiming the issue was how much would be paid, not whether payments would be made. Biden argued that compensation is necessary because of the “outrageous behavior” of the Trump administration.

“If in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child, you lost your child! … you deserve some kind of compensation no matter what the circumstance. What that will be, I have no idea. I have no idea,” Biden said, bizarrely raising his voice, pretending to be outraged that children were separated from their families when crossing the border.

Biden’s outrage at family separation is completely bogus because family separation at the border was the continuation of a policy that was in place during the Obama-Biden administration and even before that. Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws was far more strict than his predecessors because of his zero-tolerance policy, but he was enforcing US law. And it doesn’t matter if it happened more under Trump or not; the bottom line is that families absolutely were separated at the border by the Obama-Biden administration, whether he wants to admit it or not. However, we don’t know how many were separated because the Obama-Biden administration didn’t keep track of those numbers.

Biden has repeatedly made false claims about the Obama-Biden administration’s immigration record, most notably denying that they put kids in cages and didn’t separate families. Even CNN called Biden out for those lies.

In short, Biden’s plan to compensate illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the border, regardless of the amount, is a political maneuver, designed to make Biden appear like the good guy, righting the wrongs of the past—namely the Trump era—even though he’s no less guilty of the same thing that happened under Trump, Obama, and Bush.

Further, the Obama-Biden administration is guilty of something far worse. In January 2016, the Washington Post reported that “The Obama administration failed to protect thousands of Central American children who have flooded across the U.S. border since 2011, leaving them vulnerable to traffickers and to abuses at the hands of government-approved caretakers.” Under Obama, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is part of the HHS Department, “failed to do proper background checks of adults who claimed the children, allowed sponsors to take custody of multiple unrelated children, and regularly placed children in homes without visiting the locations.”

“It is intolerable that human trafficking—modern-day slavery—could occur in our own backyard,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who initiated the Senate investigation. But it happened, and it happened on Obama and Biden’s watch. So, how come Biden doesn’t think those kids deserve compensation?

The Obama-Biden administration also kept immigrant children in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. In July 2015, a district court judge found the Obama administration to be in violation of the Flores Agreement, which requires the government to provide safe and sanitary conditions for immigrant minors, including food, drinking water, medical care, and other accommodations. According to the judge, immigrant children were being held in “widespread deplorable conditions,” and that the Obama-Biden administration “wholly failed” to provide “safe and sanitary” conditions. So how come Biden doesn’t think those kids deserve compensation?

Sadly, under Biden-Harris administration, things haven’t changed. As controversial as Trump’s border policies were, he simply enforced existing law. Doing so dramatically brought down the number of illegal immigrants at the border. Under Biden, the number reached historic highs, and there are now more immigrant children than the government is equipped to deal with. Because of Biden, children are once agai, being kept in deplorable conditions in facilities that are significantly over capacity, and have been going hungry without proper access to bathing. There have also been reports of sexual assaults at Biden’s border facilities. How come Biden doesn’t think those kids deserve compensation?

Biden doesn’t care about immigrants at the border. All he sees are potential citizens awaiting amnesty whom he can bribe into becoming loyal Democrat voters. If he really cared about justice, he’d want to compensate the immigrants wronged by the Obama-Biden administration, as well as his own.