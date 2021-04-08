REPORT: Migrant Children Are Being Sexually Assaulted in Joe Biden's Border Facilities

Unaccompanied migrant children are being sexually assaulted at a migrant facility in San Antonio, say Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Abbott says he’s received tips that children at the Freeman Coliseum facility are not only not eating enough, but are being sexually abused.

Abbott blames Biden’s immigration policies for the situation.

“These problems are a byproduct of President Biden’s open border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout for those disastrous policies,” Abbott told reporters. There are also separate reports sent to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Four different kinds of child abuse have been alleged.

“In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare. The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children,” Abbott said, and called on the White House to shut down the facility. Abbott called for an investigation.

“The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it,” Abbott told reporters. “The administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come. Now they face allegations of despicable child abuse and neglect.”

Border facilities housing unaccompanied migrant children are significantly overcapacity, and there have been widespread reports that children haven’t been properly fed, or able to bathe, or even spend time outdoors.

President Trump has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration, which he says took the most secure border in history and turned it into a disaster.

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast,” President Trump declared.

Illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants. The border wall also proved to be successful in blocking illegal crossings. Earlier this week it was reported that the Biden administration may resume border wall construction to help mitigate the crisis.

“The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies,” says President Trump.