Biden's DHS Secretary Says There's 'No' Border Crisis, but His Recent Actions Prove Otherwise

Earlier this month, Joe Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas flat out denied that there is a crisis at the United States southern border, even as immigrants are flooding into America at levels far beyond what was considered crisis levels in the Obama administration.

“The answer is no,” Mayorkas replied when asked if he believed there is a crisis at the border. “I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing, and we have our resources dedicated to managing it.”

Yet, a week after claiming there was “no” crisis, Mayorkas is begging for volunteers in his department to rush to the southern border to deal with an “overwhelming” surge of illegal immigrants in an intradepartmental email, reports the Washington Times.

“Today I activated the Volunteer Force to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they face a surge in migration along the Southwest Border,” Mayorkas’s email states. He then cited the 900 employees who volunteered back in 2019 (during the Trump administration) and making a request for a similar effort now. “I also realize these are uncertain times and being away from home may be concerning. But today your colleagues need assistance carrying out their mission to help others, and DHS is going to support you while deployed.”

Mayorkas didn’t elaborate on what they’d be doing, but told DHS employees that their “health and wellbeing will remain priorities.”

Rosemary Jenks, vice president at NumbersUSA, an organization that advocates for stricter immigration laws, blasted Mayorkas. “It is astonishing that instead of actually trying to stop the surge, the secretary of Homeland Security is focused on bringing in volunteers under a Trump program to manage it.”

Meanwhile, Border Patrols report having their hands full, and that many illegal immigrants are being released directly into American communities despite COVID-19 concerns.

