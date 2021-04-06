More Vindication for Trump as Biden Admin Considers Resuming Border Wall Construction

In what might be the most stunning admission that there’s a crisis at the southern border of the United States, the Biden administration is considering resuming border wall construction.

According to a report from the Washington Times, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told department employees that while Biden had cut off funding for border wall construction, there’s still “room to make decisions” to finish some “gaps in the wall.”

“There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” Mayorkas said. “The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended. But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished.”

President Trump’s border wall may have been his most controversial policy. Approximately 460 miles of border wall were completed during his presidency.

Mayorkas’s consideration of filling gaps in the border wall comes a couple of weeks after President Trump slammed the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border, and called out the DHS secretary for his poor performance on the Sunday talk shows.

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history,” Trump said in a statement. ” All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster.”

“The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace,” Trump continued. “His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come.”

Well, Mayorkas considering filling gaps in the wall certainly sounds like a vindication for Trump.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.