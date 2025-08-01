People Who See Others as Stick Figures Deserve a Special Place in Hell

How stupid do you have to be to celebrate the death of an innocent woman, a mother of two, a respected member of her community?

By all reports, Wesley LaPatner was a smart, pretty, kindhearted woman who mentored women and was a natural leader. She was gunned down last Monday at the Midtown Manhattan office building where she worked for Blackstone, one of the largest investment management companies in the world.

Advertisement

Those unable to grasp these simple facts, who are too stupid and ignorant to understand the loss felt by her family, her colleagues, and her company, have taken to the internet to brag about their total cluelessness.

We should be used to this by now. I know I'm showing my age by saying I will never, in a million years, get used to this absence of empathy, the lack of self-awareness. They're missing that little voice in their heads that tells them, "Don't do that. It will make you look like a moron."

She made $9,000 a minute. For most a lump sum of 9k would be life changing and she made it per minute. She was chief executive of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and her sole job was making sure housing is expensive and that we all rent for the rest of our lives. Rest in piss https://t.co/gXhDicmZOG — Infinite Devil Machine (@ErrantWayfarer) July 29, 2025

I feel confident in saying Mr. Devil does not believe for one minute that Wesley LaPatner's "sole job was making sure housing was expensive." He's trying to be "clever" and "entertaining." He's trying to get the most coveted of accolades—the approval of equally idiotic online left-wing dolts who, as Thoreau observed, "live lives of quiet desperation." Lacking human emotions and anything the rest of us would recognize as "intelligence," they must hit themselves on the head every day with a two-by-four to remind themselves they're alive.

Advertisement

As for being "clever," my cat Midnight is far better at solving mysteries, like how to open the toy box to get her favorite ball, than any of these numbnuts could ever manage.

Recommended: Will Mamdani Kill Wokeness?

This lack of humanity is by no means an isolated phenomenon.

The Free Press:

Here were some of the replies on the subreddit r/TheBusinessMix, dedicated to sharing daily news updates in business and politics: “Fun fact: Blackstone owns about 70k single family houses and are responsible for helping to artificially inflate home prices.” “Karma is very busy this year. . . ” “Maybe don’t work for cartoonishly evil corporations.” Ashton Deroy, 31, a cannabis salesman in Ontario, Canada, began posting on Instagram about LePatner less than six hours after her identity was confirmed by her employer. His first post showed the word “LUIGI’D” stamped in red over the Blackstone executive’s corporate headshot.

Luigi Mangione murdered United Healthcare Executive Brian Thompson last winter. Brain-dead lefities celebrate his brutal, thoughtless act.

The rise of society's coarseness is often attributed to Donald Trump's election in 2016. That's nonsense. The internet's anonymity has given rise to a huge number of fools, knaves, and drooling nincompoops who try to outdo one another in seeing who can violate the normal rules of civility and humanity that we live by everywhere else.

Advertisement

If it were up to me, you wouldn't be able to access the Internet without identifying yourself. If you're not going to own what you post, what reason do you have to post your thoughts?

It would certainly make the internet a nicer place to visit.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.