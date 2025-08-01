Biden Has Another Trainwreck Public Appearance

Fresh off reports of his selling his presidential memoirs for $10 million, Joe Biden shuffled before the cameras on Thursday for a public address at the National Bar Association's 100th annual gala in Chicago. It could only be described as a train wreck in broad daylight. Even sympathetic media outlets struggled to spin away the fact that they were watching a frail man lurch from one incoherent statement to another.

In what should have been a moment to reassure his dwindling band of supporters, Biden instead brought a new wave of embarrassment to the party he once led. The optics of the event were almost cruel: Biden, visibly unsteady and pale, flanked by his granddaughters. The setting might have felt historic, but what played out looked more like the last act of a weary politician than the determined crusader his handlers so desperately want America to see.

Former President Biden walks on stage at the National Bar Association Gala, and has no idea where the hell he is.



Though Biden may not know where he is most of the time, he still can read the script that’s been written for him, and naturally he regurgitated the lines provided for him to portray him as the greatest champion of black Americans since Abraham Lincoln, while casting Trump as an “existential threat” to their very existence.

“Not since those tumultuous days in 1960s has this fight been so existential to who we are as a nation, with marginalized groups so dramatically under attack,” Biden said, his words attempting urgency but landing as overwrought theatrics. It's Biden’s standard playbook: declare a crisis, sling accusations, blame conservatives, and hope to distract from his own shortcomings.

“My friends, we need to face the hard truth of this administration," claimed Biden, "and that it has been to erase all the gains we've made in my administration. To erase history rather than making it.”

Erase history? Which administration erased history by removing statues and renaming military bases? Oh, right — it was Joe Biden’s.

“To erase fairness, equality, to erase justice itself,” Biden continued. “And that's not hyperbole. That's a fact.” Clearly, Biden still believes repeating “That’s not hyperbole” will turn campaign sloganeering into reality. But after watching his administration oversee spikes in crime, economic malaise, and a return to divisive identity politics, Americans know the so-called “progress” didn’t lift up vulnerable communities so much as it fostered cynicism and division.

The National Bar Association’s leadership did its best to play defense. President Wiley Adams trotted out the usual talking points, insisting, “President Biden’s life and leadership reflect an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the promise of justice for all.”

Now that’s funny.

This is the same Democratic elite that threw Biden under the bus last year, blaming him for Trump’s victory and treating him like political deadweight. Does anyone really believe this sudden praise is anything more than desperate PR?

Thursday’s spectacle wasn’t about principle; it was about Biden clawing for relevance as his own base slips through his fingers. The setting was grand and the message scripted, but the delivery was painful to watch. Biden, barely clinging to coherence, tried to resurrect the old rhetoric about justice and fairness, as if the right words could mask the failures of his presidency. But no amount of speechwriting can hide what was plain for everyone to see: a once-useful pawn in the Oval Office now being propped up for appearances by the same party that already blamed him for their defeat. The praise was forced, the message tired, and the optics brutal. It wasn’t a call to action; it was a public reminder of just how far Biden and the Democrats have fallen.

