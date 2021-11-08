Trump Reveals When He'll 'Probably' Announce His 2024 Intentions

Trump has all but said he plans to run for president in 2024. For many months now, he’s been teasing his intentions to the public. In July, Trump told Sean Hannity that he had made up his mind about running in 2024 but didn’t say what the decision was.

In August, Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told Newsmax that Trump is “moving forward” with a 2024 presidential run in a “real way.”

“We met with some of our Cabinet members tonight,” Meadows explained. “We’re looking at what does come next. I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president. But, I can tell you this: We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket.”

Trump then told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, “You are going to be very happy” about his decision about 2024, but said due to campaign finance laws, he couldn’t officially announce yet.

So, it looks like Trump will run, but of course things can change. However, Trump has now given the likely timeline for his eventual announcement, telling Fox News that he “probably” won’t announce until after the 2022 midterm elections.

“I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see,” Trump said. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably we’ll announce that after the midterms.”

“It doesn’t mean I will,” Trump clarified, however. “It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made.”

Trump acknowledged that other potential candidates are waiting to see what he plans to do first. There are “a lot of great people who are thinking about running, are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run,” Trump said. “We have a lot, they’re all very well named … but almost all of them said if I run, they’ll never run.”

Polls have indicated that, should he run, Trump would easily win the Republican Party nomination. Biden’s failures as president have also created an environment ripe for Trump to successfully return to the Oval Office.

Related: Only One Person Can Prevent Kamala Harris From Becoming President

“If the 2024 election for president was a do-over between Biden and Trump, Trump wins decisively 50%-47%,” John and Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates, a national survey research and strategic services company, wrote at Newsmax in September. “This would translate into a Trump electoral landslide in the next presidential election.”

Trump is probably going to run, and despite all the things working in his favor, there is some division on the right as to whether he should. My PJ Media colleague, Gwendolyn Sims, for example, thinks he should sit it out—and makes some valid points to back up that decision. As for me, someone who didn’t want Trump to run in 2016 and was a latecomer to the Trump Train, I’m all for a Trump candidacy. Trump may not have been perfect, but he was easily one of the most, if not the most, effective conservative presidents of my lifetime. Untraditional as he may have been, he was not one to cave to the left or fall for their schemes. I was a big supporter of George W. Bush during his presidency, and, I’m sorry to say, he let the left walk all over him his second term. I’m tired of Republicans who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk. Trump walks the walk and isn’t afraid to, either.

That said, we’ve got probably a year before we will know for sure whether he is running. So, there’s plenty of time to debate whether it’s a good idea or a bad idea.