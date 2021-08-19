Trump All But Says He's Running in 2024

Last month, Trump told Sean Hannity that he has made up his mind about running in 2024 but didn’t say what the decision was.

Earlier this month, Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, revealed that Trump is “moving forward” with a 2024 presidential run in a “real way.”

On Wednesday, Trump gave yet even another hint that he plans to run for president again in 2024, telling Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business “you are going to be very happy” about the decision, but that her can’t officially announce it because of campaign finance laws.

“The campaign finance laws, which are antiquated and stupid, they’re corrupt in a way, but they’re stupid, don’t allow me to tell you that, okay?” Trump said in response to her asking about his 2024 plans.

A recent poll shows that if the election were held today, President Trump would easily defeat Joe Biden 43-37.

Related: Overpriced Ice Cream With a Side of Anti-Semitism: Ben & Jerry’s Doubles Down

“Everything has changed Mr. President, I don’t think you would be going around the country doing rallies, (if you are) not intending on throwing your hat in the ring again. Mr. President, are you going to run in 2024?”

“If I tell you that a whole host of things happens which are bad,” Trump explained. “I can’t tell you. I can tell you this: I love our country. You are going to be very happy.”

Earlier in the interview, Trump blasted Joe Biden’s performance in office, particularly because of the border crisis, COVID, and Afghanistan.

Trump has a speech and rally planned for Saturday in Alabama, during which he said he’s anticipating a huge crowd because “people are desperate for our help.”