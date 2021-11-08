Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Can't Stop Talking About Biden's Fart Heard 'Round the World

Shot Heard Around The World

What Are They Feeding Joe Biden?

According to Camilla Parker Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles, our president tooted his own horn. He launched a “dread zeppelin,” if you will. He reportedly cut the cheese and kept the knife. He farted.

Reports say Bowles can’t stop discussing Biden’s “long” and “loud” contribution to global warming, which supposedly took place during a little small talk at the climate change summit in Scotland.

Call it a presidential “pardon me.” Or the new “blitz.”

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” a source reported. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

Trump was known for mean tweets. This seems to be more like a mean twonk.

So much for Boris Johnson’s referring to Biden as a “breath of fresh air.”

UK's Johnson hails Biden as 'a big breath of fresh air' https://t.co/pKH0yU31DL pic.twitter.com/H4CFRag9If — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

Perhaps Biden thought it was time for tea and air biscuits. Or maybe he just wanted Bowles to wear a mask.

The alleged fracking was so loud and long Bowles reportedly blushed.

This comes less than a week after the White House released a statement about “cracking” down on methane gas emissions.

FACT-O-Rama! Using gas on foreign agents was made illegal after WWI.

This comes just days after Twitter “erupted” with stories of Biden allegedly dropping a crab-cake in his pants while meeting the pope.

Either Biden or Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe is alleged to have airbrushed their boxers during an online meeting in May of 2020.

What a way to build back better and bring “class back to the White House.”

Speaking of which, did you read this story below?

