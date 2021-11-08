Is Our Military Being Used as Vaccine Guinea Pigs? A Flight Surgeon's Testimony Will Make You Wonder

Last week, with little fanfare and almost no media coverage, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) held an expert panel on federal vaccine mandates. The testimony from the vaccine-injured was heartbreaking, and the lack of support and acknowledgment from the FDA, NIH, CDC, and vaccine manufacturers is infuriating. However, Lieutenant Colonel Teresa Long, a Brigade Surgeon in the 1st Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army, gave the most shocking testimony.

In May 2021, Long attended a senior preventative medicine leadership course where senior medical staff discussed the COVID-19 vaccines. Following the presentation, she reports asking the following question, “So, we skipped two years of phase two trials and three years of phase three trials? We only lost 12 active-duty soldiers to COVID-19. Yet, we are going to risk the health of the entire fighting force on a vaccine we only have two months of safety data on?”

The response she says she received is astonishing. Long reports she was told, “You’re damn right, Colonel. And you’re going to get every soldier you can to take the vaccine so I can get enough data points to determine if the vaccine is safe.” Long had suffered long-term, painful injuries from a medical error following the birth of her daughter, and she bristled at this response.

After the training, a colleague of Long’s received the vaccine. Almost immediately, she suffered from high fevers, lost the range of motion in her arms, and was stricken with debilitating pain. Long reports reviewing information in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VARES) and being shocked at what she saw. She acknowledged VARES does not prove causation, but the signal was overwhelming. After just a few months, more deaths were reported following the COVID-19 vaccine than all other vaccines combined during any single year in the previous ten.

After a visit to Fort Benning, Long says soldiers there reported threats and coercion to get vaccinated. As a medical provider, she correctly notes this behavior is not ethical, and forcing anyone to participate in taking a drug that is still investigational violates the Nuremberg Codes signed after World War II. She was also disturbed by e-mail and other communications encouraging healthcare providers to display their vaccination status and post it to social media using certain hashtags. Long believes this direction violates the prohibition against the promotion of civilian products by military officers.

Long spoke for vaccine-injured soldiers who cannot speak for themselves. One was a soldier she counseled who was accepted to Ranger school. A young female college athlete, the soldier was concerned about future fertility. Long provided appropriate counseling about the data to date, and the soldier declined vaccination at that time. The soldier was subjected to pressure and coercion to receive the vaccine and eventually submitted. Following the injection, she suffered back pain, cramping, unexplained bruising, and a persistent cough. The young woman had to leave Ranger school after failing to complete a five-mile run that was typical for her before the vaccine.

More recently, Long did a shift in the acute care clinic. She saw five patients. Two came in with chest pain within days to weeks after vaccination. Both were diagnosed with pericarditis and sent to be worked up for myocarditis. Another came in with neurological problems, including drowsiness and confusion. A pilot, the patient reported that he felt like he was drunk and the symptoms would not go away. Long ended up grounding three pilots due to what were, in her medical opinion, vaccine injuries. When she reported this to her command, superiors pulled her charts, canceled her remaining patients, and reassigned her to perform only regular flight physicals.

This summer, the CDC and FDA examined the occurrence of myocarditis and pericarditis in people aged 16-24. In a committee hearing at the FDA on booster shots, FDA official Doran Fink, discussing the frequency of myocarditis, said:

“If you look at the healthcare claims data, you see that there is evidence of some attributable risk at all age groups, although, the older you get, the higher the risk of complications from COVID that offset the risk of myocarditis,” he said. “So, when you look at the balances of risk versus benefit, what we really start to see is risk of myocarditis being higher [than COVID-19] in males under age 40.”

Long reports the military vaccination program did not change despite these investigations and hearings, and there was no direction to communicate the potential side effects. This troubled her deeply, because providing information about potential side effects of a treatment or procedure is a fundamental principle of obtaining informed consent.

She also pointed out that women have unique considerations, and that 8 out of 10 FDA-approved drugs that were pulled off the shelf disproportionately hurt pre-menopausal women. Specifically, she called out a medication called DES. Pregnant women took this synthetic hormone to prevent miscarriages, preterm labor, and other pregnancy complications. Most often, these women delivered healthy, full-term babies. However, when their daughters entered adulthood, they had alarming rates of rare genetic cancers and infertility. It took 40 years to identify the multi-generational side effects of that particular drug. Long cautioned that there is no substitute for time when identifying medication side effects.

According to Long, nearly 200,000 members of the armed forces remain unvaccinated. If the military is ready to out-process all members who do not comply with the current mandate, it will dwarf any loss our troops have ever suffered on the battlefield. It would cause a crippling blow to both morale and military readiness.

In her closing, Long explained that a flight surgeon can only recommend grounding a pilot, while the commander takes on the risk and makes the final decision. Then she concluded,

“Fellow Americans, you are the ones taking on the risk. My recommendations are Dr. Fauci and the members of the FDA and NIH are unfit to fly this plane. They need to be grounded. Before COVID, I told you medical errors killed the equivalent of three Boeing 747s packed full of patients every day. Medicine is not perfect. Doctors are not perfect. This vaccine is not perfect. Yet we are mandating every single American get on board a single aircraft piloted by bureaucrats and adminstrators who are unfit to fly the aircraft. They need to be grounded. These are not leaders. They are adminstrators faithfully implementing policies. There is one narrative, that the vaccines are safe and effective, but neither are true.”

By speaking out, LTC Long is risking a career in the military that she embarked on at age 17. Long is an MD and an Army Aerospace Medicine Specialist, and holds a Master’s in Public Health. She testified after invoking communications protection under the Military Whistleblowers Protection Act, Title 10, U.S.C. 1034.

WATCH LTC Long's full testimony.