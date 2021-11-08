Biden Demagogues Americans in Bizarre Presser

Gloating over the Friday night passage of his infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden held a celebratory press conference on Saturday.

What’s been lost due to the excitement over spending trillions on mostly nonsense is that Biden’s comments were mainly fatuous and condescending, as usual.

After asserting that the boondoggle will fix extreme “climate events” — as if that’s possible — he ventured into parochial clichés and hyperbole.

“We’re going to build out the first-ever national network of charging stations all across the country — over 500,000 of them — so that you can make real — and, you know, auto companies made a commitment they were going to make 50 percent of vehicles electric by 2030,” the president mumbled. “So, you’ll be able to go across the whole darn country, from East Coast to West Coast, just like you’d stop at a gas station now. These charging stations will be available. And for all of you at home who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s changing so rapidly, this bill is for you.”

How many Americans in the heartland or outside of a few major cities want an electric car or care?

“The bill is fiscally responsible. That’s a fancy way of saying it’s fully paid for. It actually reduces the deficit, according to leading economists in this country, over the long-term,” Biden claimed, before he went into class warfare.

“And it’s paid for by making sure that the wealthiest Americans, the biggest corporations begin to pay their fair share,” he said. “Again, you’ve heard me say it a hundred times: Why should 40 — 55 corporations who made over $40 billion in the last couple years — why should they pay zero in taxes? I said I’m a capitalist, I’m not a socialist. But the bottom line is everybody should pay their fair share. Zero in taxes? Come on. It’s going to create millions of jobs, increase productivity and wages, and reduce cost, and generate significant and historic economic growth.”

The falsehoods and smugness are redolent of his old boss, Barack Obama, which makes sense since many believe Ron Klain and Susan Rice still pull the White House’s strings.

I think the chance is greater that the group at the next table can coherently explain it than the chance Biden or Harris can… https://t.co/ontZnRww3o — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2021

During a rare question-and-answer session, Biden was then asked about the inconsistency of his recent statements on settlement payments to illegal aliens.

I was appalled, yet not surprised, to hear his anger and defiance when asked about the unpopular idea.

“If in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child — you lost your child — it’s gone — you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance,” he bellowed angrily.

Biden has paid scant attention to the truly inhumane catastrophe his administration allowed at the southern border — except when repeating a media hoax about whips.

And now this faux concern? Purely poltics.

