The Investigation of Those "Horrible" Border Patrol Agents on Horses Has Vanished

Way back on Sept. 24, President Joe Biden finally paid attention to the southern border when he displayed anger at hard-working U.S. Border Patrol agents, vowing that they “will pay” — for something that did not occur.

“It was horrible what — to see, as you saw — to see people treated like they did: horses nearly running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden hyperbolically rambled. “They will be — an investigation is underway now, and there will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous; it’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It’s simply not who we are.”

Three days prior, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told MSNBC that, “We need this resolved swiftly. I anticipate that the results of the investigation will be available by the end of next week and I’ve committed to making the results public.”

.@DHSgov directed an immediate investigation of the events that were captured in the photographs & on video. We need this resolved swiftly. I anticipate that the results of the investigation will be available by the end of next week & I've committed to making the results public. pic.twitter.com/asOlegHEWs — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) September 22, 2021

The next day, the embattled Mayorkas informed Congress that the investigation would soon conclude, claiming, “I want to assure you that we are addressing this with tremendous speed and tremendous force. The facts will drive the action we take. It will be completed in days, not weeks.”

That was six long weeks ago.

DHS has not released any results of their investigation, nor have they provided status updates.

Maybe that’s because there is nothing to report, as these were legal actions and the accusations were only a conspiratorial hoax concocted by partisan journalists and a dishonest press secretary misinterpreting a photograph.

Shouldn’t DHS now clear the names of agents placed on administrative duty after investigators supposedly examined those falsely accused of criminal behavior by the White House and its press corps? Should Biden apologize for pandering to racialists by spreading a false accusation?

What was this (non) urgent investigation anyway? Border agents on horses simply securing the U.S.-Mexico border that Washington continually ignores.

Horses, by the way, are vital for patrolling agents, since covering the long, rocky border on foot is dangerous; horses are often the only option when agents enter regions inaccessible by vehicles.

MX: A few laws being broken here… Regardless, you see migrants getting a lift on a flatbed between Mapastepec and Valdivia— which is about 6 miles. In 2019, Mexico outlawed transporting migrants because it opened doors for smuggling etc. #MigrantCaravan pic.twitter.com/TGJqhKCyub — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 1, 2021

As a new massive caravan of migrants closes in on the southern border, the chances of the Biden administration confessing they fell for wholly debunked reportage are probably as slim as the president ever visiting the south Texas chaos he created.