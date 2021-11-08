Democrats Constantly Prove That We Need Election Integrity

If you’re not guilty, don’t act like it.

If Democrats followed this simple mantra, Republicans would be far less suspicious of voter fraud and stolen elections.

But Democrats do act guilty—like they’re so proud of what they’ve accomplished, and it kills them not to brag about it.

In New Jersey, Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney refuses to concede to his Republican challenger because of thousands of ballots that were “recently found.”

“The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in; for instance there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” he said. “While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results.”

Well, isn’t that something? Twelve thousand ballots just happened to be found? Good golly, what are the odds?

“The Democrats are truly their own worst enemy,” writes Matt Vespa over at our sister site Townhall. “They wonder why there are conspiracy theories about election integrity. Well, here you go. Ballots are just magically being found. What is this? They’re the best messengers for the very narratives they seemingly loathe.”

And yet, this crap is hardly new.

In 2008, Al Franken won his Senate seat only after suspicious ballots kept turning up during the recount. Republican incumbent Norm Coleman went from a 725-vote lead after Election Day to losing by a mere 312 votes. When Democrats are losing, they want to “count all the votes,” and when votes magically turn up out of nowhere, Republicans are shamed into questioning them.

Every. Single. Time.

Democrats are undeniably the sorest losers of all time. Terry McAuliffe still thinks George W. Bush stole the 2004 presidential election and that Stacey Abrams was the legitimate winner of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. But that didn’t stop him from trying to tie his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin to Trump’s objections to the 2020 election–because questioning the results of elections is bad. It’s an assault on our democracy!

I might add that this is the same party that still believes Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. The entire thing was bogus, yet the Washington Post and New York Times won Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting on it. Prominent Democrats repeatedly called Trump an illegitimate president. Rep. Adam Schiff falsely claimed to have seen “more than circumstantial evidence” of Russia collusion—which apparently no one on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team ever saw because they found nothing.

Yet, in 2020, when late-night voter dumps and other suspicious irregularities suddenly closed the gap for Biden in various battleground states, talk of election fraud was not merely ridiculed but outright censored.

Now, when Democrats act guilty, you’re not even allowed to talk about it.

So, it’s hardly surprising that Steve Sweeney refuses to concede. If we’ve learned anything in the past twenty or so years, it’s that if anyone can get away with stealing an election, it’s a Democrat.

It’s 2021, for crying out loud, and thousands of ballots being “found.” And it’s insulting that anyone thinks these shenanigans will work.