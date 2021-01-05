It truly is amazing that the fate of the country relies upon four flawed humans in Georgia who are probably more interested in their personal senatorial fortunes than the future of the country, but here we are.

The Georgia Senate races will decide if the Democrats get their wish to expand the U.S. Supreme Court to dilute the votes of the more strict constitutionalists on the court. The Senate would be the check on the spending for AOC’s ruinous Green New Deal, new judges and justices, funding for Pakistani gender programs, and whether there will be money to fund studies of shrimps on treadmills.

As expected, Democrats flooded the zone with mail-in ballots, which were processed ahead of same-day voting. Democrats showed huge leads at the beginning of the night. However, as the night wore on, the overwhelming number of Democrat votes were counterweighted with Republican same-day ballots, and the seesaw battle we expected to see all along was on. By late Tuesday night, Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue held slight leads over their Democrat opponents Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff with 87% of the vote in.

During Fox TV election coverage, Karl Rove said many rural and smaller GOP counties had turnouts of 30% more than the November general election. And Republicans will need the votes. According to pollster Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group, Republicans need to turn out more than 850,000 day-of votes to make up for early mail-in lead by Democrats.

Cahaly believes that though the elections are very close, appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler will defeat accused wife-beater, cop-hater, and accused anti-Semite Reverend Raphael Warnock, while he expects Jon Ossof, former aide to Congressman Hank Johnson, of Guam-tipping-over fame, to defeat incumbent David Perdue by the end of the vote count. As of this writing, Perdue leads.

Georgia conservative radio host Erick Erickson feared that Republicans might stay away from the polls due to reports of election fraud. On Fox News, former Congressman Bob Barr worried as well, saying he would have liked more GOP voters turning out, though he thought they could squeak by with wins.

It’s not good for the GOP in Georgia. My analysis was wrong, but for the wrong reason. It’s not that Democrats are now dominate. It’s that Republicans really believed the November election was stolen and decided not to vote. https://t.co/dlsruWIABo — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 6, 2021

However, there’s a big asterisk. DeKalb and Fulton counties, two of the most populous and Democrat counties, are once again very slow in processing ballots. No word on whether there was a fake toilet leak in the main counting area like the one that stopped the vote count during the November 3 general election.

Three million Georgians voted early in the Senate races.

Both presidential candidates made campaign swings in Georgia to turn out the vote. President Trump held a massive rally on Monday night, underscoring the importance of the Tuesday Senate election.

Joe Biden told the few who came to his rally that their current senators “work for Trump” and to vote for guys who would work for him instead.

Georgia — If you elect @ReverendWarnock and @Ossoff, we can break the gridlock that has gripped Washington. We’ll be able to make the progress we need to make on jobs, health care, justice, and more. It all comes down to today. Vote: https://t.co/RIJ1L4B5o9 📷: @kevloweryphoto pic.twitter.com/FMfNZvI6gR — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 5, 2021

If both Republicans lose the election, the Senate would be split 50-50 with a Vice President Kamala Harris as a tiebreaking vote.

In the meantime, let us pray for fweedom from the tyrants.