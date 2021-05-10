The Morning Briefing: What Are Democrats So Afraid of in Maricopa County?

Top O’ the Briefing

It has been a few weeks since we have discussed the kinda/sorta election that happened last November. We’ve got the unfortunate reminder of the nightmare occupying the Oval Office but we need to keep examining the, um, weirdness from last year to figure out how to avoid having it happen again.

The disinformation campaign run by the Democrats about Georgia’s new election law shows how invested they are in making all of the “irregularities” from the last election permanent. Those of us with questions about what exactly happened are just supposed to shut up. Curiosity is racism or something now.

Maricopa County is just a little bit north of me here and I tend not to pay it much attention. I have no real idea what happened with the vote counting up there last year, I just know that it was a place of interest to those with questions.

There’s been a lot of recent drama about the audit that’s been going on in Maricopa County. The Democrats have been trying to shut it down and not having much success so far. They are persistent little buggers though, and now they’re upping their game.

Matt has more:

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is trying to stop the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, according to a report from the Washington Post. In a letter to the president of the Arizona State Senate, Pamela S. Karlan, the head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, suggested that the recount is illegal. “We have a concern that Maricopa County election records, which are required by federal law to be retained and preserved, are no longer under the ultimate control of elections officials, are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors, and are at risk of damage or loss,” Karlan wrote.

Democrats worrying about election records not being “adequately safeguarded” is beyond rich. That’s like Cher complaining about how much plastic surgery another woman has had done.

What I — and I’m sure many others — keep wondering is just what the Democrats’ real concern is up in Phoenix. We’ve been told time and again that the 2020 United States presidential election was one of the cleanest ever. We’re hearing that from the side that won. Won with 900 kajillion votes.

So what are they sweating?

The optics are awful. The overwhelming effort to shut down the audit can be dressed up in all the concern for the process that they want but it still reeks of them having something to hide. Even if Trump does pick up votes in Maricopa County, it’s not like that can overturn the election. There should be no reason whatsoever for the Democrats to not want this audit to go forward.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is a Democrat who is cheerleading for federal involvement with the process:

Democrat SoS @katiehobbs who does not support election audits or transparency now wants the Federal Government to get involved in the Arizona Senate forensic audit. Arizona has the authority to conduct this audit without interference from the Feds! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 6, 2021

It’s always disturbing when state officials are so casually willing to cede power and control to Washington. Of course, the Democrats want presidential elections to be under federal control. Things will be well and truly screwed up for good if that ever comes to be. The aforementioned irregularities need to be fixed at the state level because that’s still how we’re doing things, the Democrats’ federal fever dream notwithstanding.

I’m a lot more curious to see how this plays out now that the Dems have been fighting it so hard.

I can’t be the only one.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Unaware She Was Pregnant, Lucky Lady is on Same Flight As NeoNatal Crew When She Gives Birth Prematurely 🤱 Some planes land late & others are on time, but a recent flight from SLC to Honolulu is giving a whole new meaning to the term “early arrival.”https://t.co/fDtJwnzbfa — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) May 8, 2021

'I’m Perfectly Healthy,' Says Joe Biden Through A Medium At A Séance https://t.co/0LIliKMU58 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 9, 2021

