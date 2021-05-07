Human Trafficking Across the Chaotic Border Goes Digital; Sex Offenders Captured Near Laredo, Texas

The Biden administration is now openly facilitating drug and human trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border. By claiming the situation there is “under control” when it’s clearly not, the administration is systemically lying to the American people.

At the same time, it’s also imposing a blackout, making it difficult for media to obtain the truth about what’s happening on the border and how it’s happening. I’m hearing from numerous Texans across the now 17 counties that have declared emergencies due to the explosion of human trafficking the open border is facilitating. They’re suffering the effects from the border chaos and violence every day.

Lest anyone point the finger of “racism” at these Texans, many of them are Tejano. Their communities are always the first and most impacted by lawlessness on either side of the border.

They’re also angry that Kamala Harris, the supposed border czar, has yet to even visit any part of the border after more than 40 days since Biden appointed her to the job.

The Border Patrol continues its hard work with no support from Washington, and on social media it’s continuing to keep citizens informed. The Border Patrol Laredo Sector posted this notice Friday morning.

Laredo Sector is seeing a rise in young adults being arrested for transporting undocumented individuals. These teenagers are being lured through social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok. Videos and photos are seen of individuals posing with weapons, large amounts of cash, and loading suspected undocumented individuals into vehicles with captions stating there is plenty of work and good pay. Don’t fall into this trap. The truth is that transporting undocumented individuals is a federal offense that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison to include a substantial fine. The punishment gets multiplied by the number of people smuggled. If someone is injured as a result of the crime, the penalty can be increased to a 20-year prison term; and if someone dies as a result, the prison term can be extended to life. Transnational criminal organizations are counting on you to be duped into working for them. Don’t ruin your life by becoming their pawn.

One could assume that the social media giants are unaware of this, but the fact that they routinely censor opinions exposes the truth. They know.

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., sent a scathing letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday for trying to “silence” conservative views on his platform while allowing human smugglers and cartels to “openly” operate on the social media site. The Florida freshman, fresh off a visit to the southern border, accused Facebook and other social media companies of perpetuating the border crisis by providing a means for drug cartels and coyotes to post paid advertisements that encourage migrants to cross into the United States illegally.

This is of course the same company that just this week kept former President Trump off its platform and made a big public show of that. It routinely attaches COVID vaccine information on any post that even mentions vaccines at all. It bans people and weaponizes fact checks against alternative media for merely disagreeing with its leftwing “fact-checkers.”

Laredo Sector Border Patrol also posted this notice, about apprehending several sex offenders crossing into the U.S. illegally.

In three separate incidents, #USBP Laredo Sector agents arrested two convicted sex offenders and a Paisano Gang member. Agents also rescued 105 undocumented citizens in a trailer to include 10 noncitizen unaccompanied children who were imbedded with a convicted sex offender. Miguel Quilmaco-Gutierrez, a 39-year old Guatemalan national, was apprehended yesterday evening by #USBP Freer agents and @Texas DPS Troopers during a traffic stop of a commercial vehicle near Freer, Texas. Quilmaco-Gutierrez was one of 105 undocumented individuals arrested when a Laredo Sector #K9 Team alerted agents and DPS Troopers to the trailer compartment. Record checks on Quilmaco-Gutierrez revealed an arrest and felony conviction for Sexual Assault by @Newberg-Dundee Police Department in Newberg, OR. Quilmaco-Gutierrez was encountered in a trailer with 10 noncitizen unaccompanied children. This dangerous criminal and others had been locked in a confined space with no means of escape. Elieas Cabrera-Ramirez, a 34-year old Mexican national, was apprehended on the evening of May 4 by #USBP Laredo West agents while walking through ranchland property on the northwest part of Laredo. He was part of a group of 11 undocumented individuals arrested in the brush. Record checks on Cabrera-Ramirez revealed an arrest and conviction for Sexual Intercourse with a Child Age 16 or Older by @Sauk County Sheriff’s Office in Baraboo, WI. Cabrera-Ramirez was apprehended walking in the brush with two noncitizen unaccompanied children.

Panfilo Rosales-DeLeon, a 36-year old Mexican national, was apprehended by Hebbronville agents while walking through ranchland property near Hebbronville, Texas on May 2. He was part of a group of eight undocumented individuals arrested in the brush. Records checks revealed extensive criminal history that included a felony conviction for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury by @Corpus Christi Police Department in Corpus Christi, Texas. Due to the continuous vigilance of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents these unaccompanied children were rescued, and these dangerous criminals were taken into custody and will not be allowed to harm our communities. Our agents remain vigilant and alert, regardless of the area they are patrolling.

Social media is facilitating all of this and doing little or nothing to stop it.

Congress should be convening hearings about the border, but with the Democrats in charge and Democrats in the White House and Democrats in control of the media, that will not happen. Frankly, Biden’s dereliction of duty has reached a level that merits impeachment and removal from office. That’s also not happening.